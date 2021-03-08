(The Center Square) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's decision to get a shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has left frontline workers up in arms over the wait for their own vaccinations.
Brown announced the news on Saturday following her visit to a vaccine clinic in Scappoose where she intended to reassure Oregonians of the newly approved vaccine's safety and efficacy.
“There have been a number of rumors and misinformation about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since its approval by the FDA," Brown said. "It was important to me to demonstrate today that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and effective."
There have been rumors and misinformation about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since its FDA approval, so I got the one-dose J&J vaccine today to show all Oregonians that it is an incredibly safe, effective, and convenient way to protect themselves and their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/xNDujiEhRH— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) March 6, 2021
Based on human trial data, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is estimated to be 66% effective in preventing mild to moderate COVID symptoms and 85% effective in preventing severe illness and death from the virus, 28 days after administration.
The one-shot vaccine was tested late last fall as cases were surging around the nation, potentially hurting its effectiveness on paper compared to the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, whose higher efficacy rates are based on human trials conducted over the summer when case rates had dipped.
Brown, 60, falls roughly five years shy of the state's current eligibility pools which include health care workers, people in long-term care facilities, teachers, school staff, and seniors ages 65 and older.
The news did not sit well with grocery worker unions who have campaigned for priority vaccinations since the onset of the pandemic.
"We're disappointed to see Gov. Brown jump herself ahead of all grocery workers and pharmacy techs who will be waiting months before they become eligible, some of whom will be helping administer vaccines until that point," said Dan Clay, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555. "We are hoping she reconsiders the current prioritization order and moves these essential workers, who daily face the public, forward."
The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Based on its most recent projections, the Oregon Health Authority estimates vaccinations may be available to grocery store employees, agricultural workers, and journalists as soon as May 1. Shots may be available to the general public beginning this summer.
In the meantime, Brown has ordered all schools reopened by mid-April following a one-day walkout by Oregon Senate Republicans and mounting political pressure from most everyone save for teachers unions.
The OHA reports that the state's daily vaccination rate now averages at 20,000 shots a day, but concerning reports from state health officials over the past week have put Oregon on high alert for an uptick in new cases.
Last week, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced the state's first case stemming from a COVID strain first discovered in Manaus, Brazil had made landfall. Some studies suggest that this strain, P.1., may be resistant to existing vaccines, but the CDC reports more research is needed.
As of last week, Oregon was also home to 11 cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID strain discovered in the United Kingdom. But on Friday, state health officials told the New York Times that at least one case of B.1.1.7 appears to have "evolved independently" and was not brought in from overseas.
Currently, about 17.6% of Oregonians have received their first shot of a Pfizer and Moderna vaccine while another 10% have received both, according to the CDC's COVID Tracker on Sunday.