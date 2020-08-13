(The Center Square) — A rural Oregon county which has seen some of the state's worst COVID-19 caseloads will have to clamp down further, Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday.
The governor declared that Malheur County will be downgraded from Phase 2 to Phase 1 of reopening, effective Monday, Aug. 17.
The county's COVID-19 test rates have averaged 27.3 percent positive for the past three weeks, the Oregon Health Authority reported. Malheur notably saw a large COVID-19 outbreak in July at a Kraft Heinz plant and at the Snake River Correctional Institution.
Malheur County now faces an uphill battle to meet the state's tight threshold for reopening schools in September – 5 percent positive rates for three weeks straight.
"I know this change is difficult, but immediate action is necessary in order to reduce the spread of the disease and protect all those who call Malheur County home," Brown said in a Tweet Thursday.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Malheur County was host to an estimated 30,000 people in 2019. Its leading industries are agriculture, livestock, tourism and food processing.
Rates in Morrow and Umatilla counties have skyrocketed further according to OHA data. The two rural regions averaged 33.8 percent positive and 63.4 percent positive over the past three weeks, respectively. Brown rolled back their reopening phases at the end of July.
Oregon has three phases of reopening from the state's baseline stay-at-home status, which allows only essential services like grocery stores, pharmacies and banks to remain open with restaurants allowed to provide take-out only.
The state's COVID-19 death toll is 383 and total caseload is 22,300.
Phase 1 caps indoor gatherings at 10 people and caps cultural, civic and interfaith gatherings at 50 people. Social distancing and face masks are required in public settings and businesses such as bars and nail salons may see limited indoor service until 10 p.m.
Phase 2 permits additional venues like movie theaters and bowling alleys to open with a maximum of 10 people.
Phase 3 allows for normal activities to resume following the creation of a reliable treatment or vaccine for COVID-19.
Brown has floated the idea of an interstate travel ban, according to reports last week. The governor has not shared any details on what the ban would look like or how it would be enforced.