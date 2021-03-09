(The Center Square) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's spending proposal for child care would pick up the tab for needed services and stretch learning opportunities through the summer.
The $250 million package unveiled on Monday by Brown and Democratic state lawmakers would be matched by about $75 million in federal money. A bulk of it would go towards a range of academic and extracurricular activities.
About $90 million of the total package would pay for public-private partnerships between school districts and community partnerships supporting robotics classes and outdoor activities, among other programs.
The package's other expenses include $72 million for helping struggling high schoolers catch up academically over the summer, $43 million for child care and early learning services, and $40 million for day camps and park programs. It is unknown what capacity such camps could support in the pandemic should vaccinations not be available to every American adult by May as projected by the Biden administration.
The package also calls on school districts to partner with culturally-specific community programs whenever and wherever possible in an effort to reduce historic lack of access to education among communities of color.
“As COVID-19 recedes from our communities, it’s time to bring back the summer enrichment programs that spark joy, foster creativity, and encourage healing for our children, who have persevered through adversities few generations have faced at their age,” Brown said.
Monday's package follows mounting pressure on Brown to reopen classrooms in accordance with CDC recommendations which call for teachers to resume in-person learning regardless of vaccination rates. Case rates have fallen sharply in Oregon as the state's vaccine rollout ramps up, but health officials worry the latest strains of the pandemic could become another challenge.
Learning loss among K-12 students induced by the stresses of the pandemic and technical challenges with remote learning is a dilemma being addressed in state legislatures around the country, including in Washington state where lawmakers are looking to reduce summer breaks from months to weeks.
Brown's proposal now goes to the state's Education Subcommittee of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means for review where it could be included in the state budget.