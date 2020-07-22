(The Center Square) — Children ages 5 and up must wear face masks, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced during a press conference on Wednesday.
State epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger pointed to a study conducted by the South Korea government which found children 10 and up appeared to spread COVID-19 as easily as adults.
"Oregon, we ventured out onto the ice together, and that ice has begun to crack," Brown said. "Before we fall through the ice, we need to take additional steps to protect ourselves and our communities."
Face masks are also required when exercising indoors, plus outdoors should physical distancing not be possible.
Restaurants and bars must also close by 10 p.m. statewide, Brown said, regardless of what reopening phase they may be in.
A maximum of 100 people may gather at indoor venues like movie theaters and restaurants, including employees.
The Oregon Department of Education has also announced new rules requiring all staff and students from Kindergarten and above must wear face masks.
The Portland Public Schools district has already outlined a hybrid model for instruction this fall, which will see students attend class in-person and online.
Meanwhile, Oregon schools have dodged a slew of budget cuts proposed by the state legislature which is putting a host of public services on the chopping block in the coming year.
The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic rose by 7, bringing the total to 269, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday. Another 299 new cases of COVID-19 were also reported Tuesday, bringing the state total to 15,139.