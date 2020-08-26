(The Center Square) — A host of Oregon prisoners considered vulnerable to COVID-19 could be looking at early releases if approved by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, according to correspondence from her office.
In a letter sent to Oregon Department of Corrections Director Colette Peters this week, Brown outlined a list of comprehensive criteria for early release, such as good conduct for the past 12 months.
“Given what we now know about the disease and its pervasiveness in our communities, it is appropriate to review for potential release individuals who face significant health challenges should they contract COVID-19,” Brown wrote.
Eligible inmates must not be serving sentences for crimes committed against a person and must also have completed half of their sentences.
Inmates who pose an “unacceptable safety, security, or compliance risk to the community” according to the department will not be released even if they meet Brown’s criteria.
The department has until September 18 to deliver a list of eligible inmates to Brown’s desk.
In June, Brown commuted the sentences of 57 inmates who were deemed “medically vulnerable” to serious health complications if they contracted COVID-19.
Six Oregon prisons are reporting COVID-19 cases, according to data from the Department of Corrections.
A total of 634 inmates have contracted COVID-19 along with 177 correctional staff statewide. Of those inmates, 513 have since recovered, the department reported Tuesday.
Three Oregon inmates have died from COVID-19.
Prior to the state's second special legislative session earlier this month, Oregon lawmakers had considered closing the Shutter Creek Correctional Institution and the Warner Creek Correctional Facility, which houses a combined 795 inmates.
Shutter Creek Correctional Facility has reported three COVID-19 cases among staff and 25 cases among inmates as of Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 222 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths from the virus, bringing the statewide case count to 25,571 and the death toll to 433.