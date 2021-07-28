(The Center Square) – Gov. Kate Brown is considering a vaccine mandate in line with California and New York's, as COVID cases and variants spread statewide.
The mandate would apply to public employees, who in Oregon are receiving $100 vaccine bonuses for taking a COVID shot. Officials with the governor's office said in a statement on Tuesday that Brown is "examining" California and New York's approaches and may announce her decision as soon as this week or next.
President Joe Biden is widely expected this week to require federal employees to get jabbed or submit to weekly COVID tests to keep their jobs. States like New York and California have followed suit, leaving other Democratic-controlled states like Oregon in the spotlight.
Brown prioritized health care workers and teachers among other frontline public employees this past winter for COVID shots at the height of the pandemic. However, it is unclear how many have been vaccinated to date based on aggregate data unavailable to the public or The Center Square upon request.
"Like many states, Oregon has a unique set of state laws and policies that impact decisions related to mandatory vaccinations," OHA officials said in a statement. "Both for their own safety and the safety of the patients they work with, it is critical that frontline health care workers be protected from COVID-19 with vaccines."
While the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced this week it would require its frontline workers nationwide to be vaccinated, Oregon's laws leave most of its hospital workers free to choose. State law expressly forbids health care workers in Oregon from being vaccinated as a condition of employment.
In light of rising cases statewide, the Multnomah County Health Department has recommended residents resume wearing face masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status. The Oregon Health Authority issued similar guidance in line with the CDC on Tuesday.
As of Monday, the state reported 1,032 new COVID cases or the most since April, before vaccinations being available to the general public. According to public health officials, Oregon's 7-day average has hit 511 cases, due in no small part to the highly infectious delta variant.
"Today's reported sharp rise in cases and hospitalizations in Oregon are sobering reminders that the pandemic is not over, especially for Oregonians who remain unvaccinated," said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist and state health officer, on Tuesday.
OHA reports 71.5% of Oregonians ages 18 and older have been jabbed at least once or about 58.1% of the total population.
On Tuesday, the OHA reported 1,032 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 216,875. There were also 259 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon and 77 patients in intensive care units. In addition, the agency reported five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state's death toll to 2,843.