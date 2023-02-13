FILE - Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum poses for a photo at her office in Portland, Ore., on July 13, 2016. Rosenblum announced Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, that the Criminal Division of her agency, the Oregon Department of Justice, is opening a criminal investigation into the matter involving ethics violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and possibly others. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)