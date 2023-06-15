(The Center Square) - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act on Tuesday in response to two separate wildfires in Umatilla County.
One is the Hat Rock fire burning east of Hermiston, and the other is the Mount Hebron fire burning northeast of Pendleton.
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office issued Level 3 evacuation orders in response to the Hat Rock fire. Some residents also self-evacuated due to the Mount Hebron fire, in which some outbuildings were destroyed.
“These are the first major wildfires of the season, prompting approval of the Emergency Conflagration Act to allow urgent deployment of additional resources to our neighbors in Umatilla County,” Kotek said in a press release.
“Right now, we are focused on keeping families and properties safe and providing up-to-date information as the wildfires evolve. I am grateful to the Oregon State Fire Marshal, the Oregon Department of Forestry, and the regional fire departments who have been on the ground battling these fires with a quick, dedicated response. As wildfire season is now upon us, I urge Oregonians to be prepared and, most importantly, do your part to prevent wildfires.”
Firefighting resources from three counties had been battling these fires since mid-day Tuesday. The Hat Rock fire had been expanding due to dry and windy conditions. Meanwhile, the Mount Hebron fire had been 99 percent contained as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal's Facebook page.
In her declaration, Governor Kotek authorized the State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources via the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System, supporting local fire service agencies fighting the fire. This included sending task forces, fire engines, and personnel from Multnomah, Clackamas, Marion, Lane, Linn, and Yamhill counties, plus an Fire Marshall incident management team to help in Umatilla County.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal and Umatilla County Fire District 1 plan to post additional updates about these wildfires on their Facebook pages.