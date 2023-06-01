(The Center Square) – Oregon Senate President Rob Wagner approved a request Thursday to fine absent legislators, as the Republican state Senate walkout continues.
"Wagner is insistent on facilitating an unlawful, uncompromising, unconstitutional agenda," said state Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, in a press release. "We suggest President Wagner pay our fines since it is his behavior that galvanized our protest."
The fine will cost absent legislators each $325 per day a quorum is not met, and will start Monday, June 5, according to Connor Radnovich, communications director for the Senate President's Office.
Wagner approved a request from Democratic Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber to compel attendance, according to Radnovich.
"I request that the Senate compel absent members to attend all sessions of the Senate, unless excused by the president," Lieber said.
Republican state senators plan to continue the walkout until the last day of the legislative session on June 25, according to a May 23 press release.
“None of them wanted it to come to this,” said Ashley Kuenzi, communications director for the state Senate Republican Office.
Republicans hope to pass “lawful, substantially bipartisan” bills on homelessness, housing, safety, cost of living, jobs and education before the end of session, the press release said.
Kuenzi said many bills of Republican concern must be read three times before a vote, so they hope to return on the last day to resolve matters they consider bipartisan, while not passing bills they find concerning.
According to the Statesman Journal, the walkout is blocking passage of measures including HB 2002, HB 2005, SJR 33 and SB 27.
HB 2002 would protect abortion and gender clinics, including abortions for minors regardless of age and gender intervention for minors ages 15 and older, according to Kuenzi. The bill would not require parental consent in most cases.
HB 2005 would ban “undetectable” firearms, ban firearm possession for those younger than 21 and weaken legal defense for those caught carrying firearms in some public buildings.
SJR 33 and SB 27 would send an amendment to the 2024 ballot, which if passed, would void the state’s constitutional definition of marriage and ban the state from discriminating on sexual orientation, gender identity, gender procedures and abortion.
“They want us to go ahead and move forward with this agenda,” Kuenzi said. “They did not campaign on transgender surgeries for minors and abortions for young victims of crime.”
State Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, said in a press release that water issues, including a $110 million Drought and Water Security Budget, are at stake.
“From overallocation of water resources to aging infrastructure and threats to community drinking water sources, Oregonians are at risk,” he said.
State Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, said legislators should return to pass water policies.
“We need Senate Republicans to come back and fight for their districts,” Golden said. “This is a bipartisan package and the stakes could not be higher for Southern and Eastern Oregon counties.”
The walkout began May 3, according to KGW News, after Republican legislators objected that bills were not written at an eighth grade reading level, as required by a 1979 state law drawing on Article 4, Section 21 of the Oregon Constitution, according to Kuenzi.
Ten Republican legislators, including Knopp and state Sen. Brian Boquist, I-Dallas, reached 10 unexcused absences during the walkout, potentially voiding qualification for future office under 2022 Oregon Ballot Measure 113, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.
“It’s something they were all willing to stand up and sacrifice,” Kuenzi said.
Knopp and Boquist sought legal counsel, arguing Measure 113’s wording may grant them electability for another term.
Republican state Sens. Dick Anderson, of Lincoln City, and David Brock Smith, of Port Orford, have continued to appear in the legislature recently, according to the Statesman Journal. State Sen. Fred Girod, R-Stayton, was excused for medical reasons.
Kuenzi said some legislators stayed behind in case negotiations were necessary.
“We are the last line of defense to hold the majority accountable,” Knopp said.