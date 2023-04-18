(The Center Square) - Oregon has accepted Multnomah County’s updated plan to use emergency homelessness funding, Governor Tina Kotek announced on Tuesday.
Under the plan, the county will rehouse 275 households and create 140 new shelter beds by the end of the year, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
“I appreciate the County Chair, the Mayor of Portland, and their staff for collaborating on these revisions to ensure emergency funds will be used to meet specific goals in our shared mission to reduce homelessness,” Governor Kotek said in the release. “Oregonians are demanding accountability, and this was an important step forward in our work to deliver results.”
The plan was submitted last Thursday. It includes plans to use state emergency funds to create new shelter beds by purchasing sleeping pods and supporting site operations in Southeast Portland at the Gideon Temporary Alternative Shelter Site.
Multnomah County and the City of Portland, “increased their collaboration and communication to arrive at a final plan,” according to the report.
Previously, Governor Kotek announced allocations to combat homelessness for each of the state's regions in her homelessness state of emergency. The Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) is finalizing grant agreements; OHCS hopes the grants will be available to communities by April 28.