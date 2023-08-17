(The Center Square) - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek appointed Aruna Masih to the Oregon Supreme Court this week.
Masih will be Oregon’s first Punjabi, Indian American, and South Asian Supreme Court Justice.
"Aruna Masih is a decorated civil rights attorney who has worked on behalf of Oregonians for over 25 years in both her career and community service," Kotek said in a press release. “As a practicing attorney, Aruna will bring direct and recent experience working for people — an invaluable perspective that will strengthen the current Oregon Supreme Court. Aruna’s dedication to public service and passion for equal access to justice is also evident from her long-time leadership in advancing equity and diversity in the legal field. I look forward to seeing her continued service to Oregonians as a Supreme Court Justice.”
Masih has worked as an attorney in Oregon for 25 years. She has primarily worked as a partner in the law firm of Bennett Hartman LLP. She has provided representation in many areas, including employment, labor, appellate, professional licensure, contract and constitutional law, according to the release.
Masih also represented clients at McKanna Bishop Joffe LLP.
"Her legal background features a significant breadth of subject matter and a depth of technical expertise in nuanced Public Employees Retirement System and pension case law," the release said.
Additionally, Masih previously served as Chair of the Oregon State Bar’s Advisory Committee for Diversity and Inclusion and as the Chair of the Labor and Employment Section.
Outside of her law practice, Masih is an advisory board member for the Roseway Recovery Cafe.
It serves people in the northeast Portland area who have experienced trauma, homelessness, substance use disorder and addiction.
Masih previously won the Multnomah Bar Association’s Diversity Award and a separate award from the Oregon Minority Lawyers Association for her work.
“Equal access to the courts is an issue of civil rights,” Masih said in the release. “To meet the challenges of our society that the pandemic has undeniably made apparent, we must renew our purpose and redouble our efforts to create a justice system that is recognized by those who interact with it and are impacted by it to be respectful, accessible, and just. Over the last 25 years, I’ve represented the interests of hundreds of Oregonians, and I look forward to bringing my unique perspective to the Oregon Supreme Court. I am committed to being a fair and thoughtful Justice and to continue being a steward of equal access under the law.”