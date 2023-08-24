(The Center Square) - The Southwest Oregon and Southeast Oregon Sagebrush Restoration Landscapes will receive a total of $1.3 million in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act. The state will use the funding on fuels reduction, improving fish habitat and treating invasive weeds.
U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, secured the funding using his position as Chairman of the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, according to a press release.
He said the funding will improve the state’s wildfire resiliency.
“Restoring Oregon’s ecosystems is critical to protecting biodiversity and making our landscapes more resilient to climate chaos and wildfires,” Merkley said. “This investment will go towards collaborative conservation efforts — modeling ‘the Oregon Way’ — which will help support our rural economies for years to come.”
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, reiterated that sentiment and said the funding would help the state with its conservation efforts.
“The winners from this federal investment are our state’s natural treasures and Oregonians who enjoy them and count on an all-out effort to protect their communities from wildfires,” Wyden said. “I’ve been gratified to hear at town halls this summer in southwest and southeast Oregon how the Inflation Reduction Act that I fought to pass continues to pay ongoing dividends for conservation, recreation, the climate crisis, and going on the offensive against wildfires.”
