(The Center Square) – Two advocacy groups have left a lawsuit challenging an Oregon gun control measure.
Gun Owners of America and Gun Owners Foundation have dismissed themselves as plaintiffs in the suit against Measure 114, leaving Joseph Arnold and Cliff Asmussen to continue as the remaining plaintiffs.
Senior Attorney Tony Aiello, Jr., of Canby firm Tyler Smith and Associates is representing the plaintiffs and said the national groups still support the effort despite their departure.
“Arnold and Asmussen will continue representing the interests of Oregonians with the full support of Gun Owners of America, Inc. and Gun Owners Foundation, as well as their legal team,” Aiello said.
He said only GOA and GOF left the suit, and that the remaining plaintiffs can carry it forward.
Measure 114, which passed in 2022, limited where one can purchase a gun, made it illegal to sell or give a firearm to anyone without a permit and banned “large-capacity magazines” holding more than 10 rounds. It also imposed stricter regulations to obtain a permit and required the Oregon State Police to maintain a registry of permits issued in a “consistent and equitable manner.”
Arnold, Asmussen, GOA and GOF challenged the measure by suing state Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, OSP Superintendent Casey Codding and Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek, according to KDRV.
Plaintiffs claim the measure violates Article I, Section 27 of the Oregon Constitution, Aiello said. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio temporarily blocked the measure from taking effect after hearings in December 2022, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.
“There has been no change to the temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction secured by the plaintiffs in this case,” Aiello said.
The case will head to trial in the Harney County Courthouse on Sept. 18 to 22 and Sept. 25, according to Aiello.
“The trial will determine whether Measure 114 is constitutional,” he said.
The Center Square reached out to Kotek’s office for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.