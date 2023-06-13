(The Center Square) - Oregon is receiving $10 million from the federal government to improve its fire resilience and to protect native vegetation.
The Bureau of Land Management will invest $10 million in funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to make it happen. The bureau is investing $161 million into 21 Restoration Landscape projects across western states, two of which are in Oregon.
The bureau is making a $5 million investment in Southeast Oregon and another $5 million for one in Southwest Oregon. The Southeast Oregon project will be complemented with $2.38 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, while the Southwest project will be complemented with $5.03 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“From the forest watersheds of southwest Oregon to the sagebrush sea of southeast Oregon, many of our public lands are in need of significant restoration," Barry Bushue, Oregon and Washington Bureau State Director said in a press release. “Focusing on these specific landscapes is a step toward that restoration. This generational legislation will help us reduce fuels and better protect our communities and public lands from the increasing threat of wildfire. It will also help us restore habitat for declining, vital species — like the coho salmon our Tribal partners have depended on for thousands of years and the greater Sage-grouse whose status as a keystone species helps indicate healthy sagebrush habitat.”
Southwest Oregon Landscape Restoration Area has been degraded over the years, resulting in declining aquatic life populations. The project hopes to improve the state's coho salmon population while improving populations of other wildlife native to the ecosystem.
Meanwhile, the Southeast Oregon Sagebrush Restoration landscape will focus on planting sagebrush, removing invasive vegetation, and restoring the habitat for native animals. Warner sub-basin will also try to improve aquatic systems and protect the Warner sucker and Lahontan cutthroat trout.
"Resilient public lands are critical to the BLM’s ability to manage for multiple use and sustained yield,' the release from the bureau said. "Once-in-a-generation funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will be directed to landscapes where concentrated, strategic investment through partnership can make the most difference for communities and public resources under the bureau’s management."