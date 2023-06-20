(The Center Square) – Oregon's Republican state senators have returned, ending their six-week walkout.
"We achieved constitutional, lawful bipartisanship," said Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, in a news release.
Republican state senators returned to session on June 15, reaching a quorum. This came as legislators negotiated compromises on controversial bills, according to Ashley Kuenzi, communications director for the Senate Republicans.
"Finishing the session at constitutional sine die protects Oregon from a never-ending string of special sessions," she said.
Republican state Sens. Dick Anderson of Lincoln City and David Brock Smith of Port Orford had already been on the floor, but Knopp and state Sens. Lynn Findley and Bill Hansell returned to reach quorum, according to Kuenzi.
State senators with 10 or more unexcused absences are still facing questions of future eligibility for office in court, according to Kuenzi. Related fines were waived.
The walkout was blocking measures, including HB 2002, HB 2005, SJR 33 and SB 27.
HB 2002 was "heavily watered down," according to Kuenzi. It would have allowed abortion for minors of any age without parental notification, potentially criminalized protests outside abortion clinics and protected "concealing the birth of a child." It also would have required insurance coverage for gender interventions for those older than 15, mostly without parental consent.
Now, it requires parental consent for abortion unless doctors agree it risks causing abuse as defined by law, Kuenzi said. It allows protests outside abortion clinics and leaves current law banning "concealing the birth of a child." It protects Oregon providers performing abortions on out-of-state patients but includes less funding for university and rural abortion clinics. While it still requires insurance coverage for gender interventions on some minors, Kuenzi said parents need not consent or pay.
"Parental rights were restored," Knopp said.
The bill passed the Senate on June 15. Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber, D-Beaverton, said in a news release it signaled "hope for the rights and autonomy of our people."
Kuenzi said HB 2005 was also "heavily watered down." It would have banned "undetectable" firearms, banned firearm possession for those younger than 21 and weakened legal defense for those carrying firearms in some public buildings.
It now requires serialization of homemade guns or "ghost guns" in accordance with federal law, according to Kuenzi. It also passed the state Senate on June 15.
"Streets, schools, grocery stores, malls, movie theaters – our families will be safer," said state Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D- Springfield and Eugene, in a news release.
SJR 33 and SB 27 would potentially void the state's definition of marriage and ban the state from discriminating on sexual orientation, gender identity, gender procedures and abortion. Kuenzi said both bills are now dead.
Lieber said the quorum helped Democrats keep their promises, protecting "shared Oregon priorities and values." Kuenzi said Republicans also won a victory.
"Concessions Democrats finally made on their most extreme bills would not have been possible without Republicans and Independents engaging in a constitutional protest," Kuenzi said. "This represents a win for all Oregonians, including the 2 million Oregonians we represent."