(The Center Square) - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek announced the state’s plans to boost its funding to combat homelessness Monday.
Kotek announced how much each region will receive due to Oregon’s homelessness state of emergency from the state and what the allocations will fund.
Kotek declared a homelessness state of emergency during her first day in office and urged the state legislature to pass an anti-homelessness spending bill.
“Oregonians are demanding urgent action and accountability,” Governor Kotek said in a press release issued by her office. “That’s why this emergency funding is tied to specific, local action plans that will reduce unsheltered homelessness. The state will continue to provide technical assistance and partner with local communities to make sure this money makes a difference on the ground.”
Here are the appropriations in the bill, as developed by the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department:
• Portland/Gresham/Multnomah County: $18.2 million to rehouse 275 households and create 138 shelter beds
• Eugene/Springfield/Lane County: $15.5 million to rehouse 247 households and create 230 shelter beds
• Central Oregon: $13.9 million to rehouse 161 households and create 111 shelter beds
• Salem/Marion, Polk Counties: $10.4 million to rehouse 158 households and create 79 shelter beds
• Medford, Ashland/Jackson County: $8.8 million to rehouse 133 households and create 67 shelter beds
• Hillsboro/Beaverton/Washington County: $8.0 million to rehouse 121 households and create 61 shelter beds
• Clackamas County: $4.4 million to rehouse 130 households.
House Bill 5019 appropriated $85.2 million for these homelessness emergency plans. OHCS will set aside $3 million to ensure the goals of these programs are met. Plus, the state is setting $3 million aside as a financial incentive for landlords who cooperate with re-housing efforts.
“I want to thank everyone who has stepped up to help move this work forward – including staff at the state and local level who have been working diligently to make sure we have solid plans to quickly distribute these emergency funds,” Governor Kotek said in the release. “This alone won’t solve this crisis, but it is a significant down payment on our efforts. It will build the new, outcomes-oriented infrastructure we need to address homelessness heading into next year.”
The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) and the state housing agency (OHCS) have supported the creation of Multi-Agency Coordinating (MAC) groups in emergency areas The groups will provide critical infrastructure in the state’s response to the homelessness state of emergency, according to the release.
“MAC groups have been providing the planning, coordination, and operational leadership to bring real, measurable improvements on the ground,” the press release from the governor’s office said. “They will be responsible for the day-to-day implementation of funds, working with their communities to help move individuals and families into housing stability.”