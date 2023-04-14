(The Center Square) - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek signed a bill known as the Oregon CHIPS Act into law Thursday.
Kotek signed Senate Bill 4, which passed with bipartisan support in both chambers of the state legislature last week.
The bill dedicates $190 million to create a grant and loan program to support the expansion of the semiconductor industry in Oregon. The law will provide, “the opportunity for significant federal funding support provided by the CHIPS and Science Act that Congress passed and President Biden signed in August 2022,” according to a press release from Governor Kotek’s office.
Additionally, the law provides $10 million to help communities get the land ready for manufacturing sites and $10 million for a University Innovation Research fund to help public universities obtain federal research grants.
“Oregon has been at the center of the semiconductor industry in the United States for decades,” Kotek said in the release. “This bill is an absolutely essential tool for leading a coordinated effort with the private sector to ensure we can compete for federal funds to expand advanced manufacturing in Oregon. We are poised to lay the foundation for the next generation of innovation and production of semiconductors. I want to thank Senators Sollman and Knopp and Representatives Bynum and Wallan for championing this bill in the state legislature.”