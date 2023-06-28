(The Center Square) - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek declared a drought emergency in Jackson County on Tuesday.
Kotek signed Executive Order 23-15, directing state agencies to prioritize assisting in the region. It is the ninth drought declaration the governor has made this year.
This past May was among the warmest on record, increasing water demand, according to the governor's office.
Therefore, most of Jackson County faces moderate drought conditions, while others are seeing abnormally dry conditions.
Jackson County is experiencing 65% of its long-term average streamflow this year; Rogue Basin is measuring 74% of its normal average.
"Although streams benefitted from the above average snowpack the basin received, stream flows quickly receded and are currently measuring below average conditions and continue to trend downwards throughout the county," the press release from the governor's office said.
Drought will likely negatively impact the Jackson County economy, including farming, ranching, recreation, tourism and natural resources, according to the release. It will also hurt the drinking water supply, fish, wildlife, stored water supplies, and streamflow.
Additionally, drought conditions will shorten the growing season and increase wildfire risks, the governor's office said.
Drought declarations, like the one signed by Governor Kotek, allow the Water Resources Department to speed up its review process and cut fee schedules.
The Oregon Drought Readiness Council received a request from the Jackson County Board of Commissioners last month, asking Governor Kotek to issue a drought declaration.
The Council got input from Oregon’s Water Supply Availability Committee on regional water supply conditions before recommending the governor issue the declaration.
The governor's office said it will closely monitor the state's natural resource and public safety agencies, including the Oregon Water Resources Department and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, for the duration of the declaration.