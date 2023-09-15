(The Center Square) - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek announced funding allocations to several counties to combat the state's homelessness problem.
The funding will go to counties within Oregon's Balance of State Continuum of Care. Much of it comes from House Bill 5019. The allocations total $26.1 million; they will help rehouse homeless people and expand shelter capacity in the 26 rural counties that comprise the Balance of State Continuum of Care.
The funding aims to add at least 100 new shelter beds and rehouse at least 450 households by June 30, 2025.
“Homelessness is a crisis in both urban and rural communities throughout Oregon,” Kotek said in a press release. “In many conversations during my 36-county listening tour, Oregonians have repeatedly emphasized the need for more shelter capacity and rehousing services in their communities. This funding, tied to specific outcomes, will make a measurable impact in addressing this crisis in rural Oregon. And we can’t stop here – I will keep pushing for concrete solutions that will support community needs going forward.”
Here is a breakdown of how much funding each county will receive, according to the release:
- Baker, Grant, Union, and Wallowa counties: $1.2 million to rehouse at least 33 households
- Benton County: $2.4 million to add at least 50 shelter beds and rehouse at least 31 households
- Clatsop County: $3.8 million to add at least 80 shelter beds and rehouse at least 33 households
- Columbia County: $867,453 to rehouse at least 20 households
- Coos County: $1.9 million to add at least 8 shelter beds and rehouse at least 32 households
- Curry County: $594,000 to rehouse at least 14 households
- Douglas County: $1.4 million to rehouse at least 34 households
- Gilliam, Morrow, Umatilla, and Wheeler counties: $2.1 million to add at least 25 shelter beds and rehouse at least 40 households
- Harney and Malheur counties: $1.3 million to rehouse at least 34 households
- Hood River, Sherman, and Wasco and counties: $1.9 million to add at least 34 shelter beds and rehouse at least 29 households
- Josephine County: $2 million to add at least 16 shelter beds and rehouse at least 31 households
- Klamath and Lake counties: $1.4 million to rehouse at least 38 households
- Lincoln County: $856,178 to add at least 70 shelter beds and rehouse at least 16 households
- Linn County: $1.9 million to add at least 30 shelter beds and rehouse at least 32 households
- Tillamook County: $769,404 to add at least 20 shelter beds and rehouse at least 12 households
- Yamhill County: $1.3 million to add at least 14 shelter beds and rehouse at least 21 households
Communities established 16 Local Planning Groups with designated leads to coordinate and make plans regarding homelessness reduction.
"Local Planning Groups are made up of experts from local governments, non-profits, and people with lived experience of homelessness," the release said. "These groups will be responsible for the implementation of funds to help move individuals and families into housing stability."
Local Planning Groups submitted a combined 29 shelter projects, requesting over $37 million in funding.