(The Center Square) - The National Institute of Standards and Technology awarded over $2 million to the Oregon Manufacturing Extension Program to foster public-private partnerships with small- and medium-sized manufacturers.
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, praised the news.
Merkley said the funding will help make Oregon more competitive globally.
“If we don’t make things in America, we won’t have a middle class in America, and when Oregon’s manufacturing industry does well, all Oregonians benefit,” Merkley said in a press release from Wyden's office. “This funding is investing in growing the middle class by giving OMEP the support they need to provide small- and medium-sized manufacturers with the opportunity to grow, accelerate their growth, and make Oregon competitive in the global marketplace.”
Wyden added that he expects the funding will result in job growth in Oregon.
“I am gratified to see funding go to a program supporting Oregon’s job-creating businesses to become an even stronger heartbeat at the center of U.S. manufacturing,” Wyden said. “I am excited to work with OMEP to support domestic manufacturing growth here in Oregon that continues to generate good-paying jobs for working families.”
OMEP President Aaron Fox agreed that the funding will lead to growth.
“OMEP helps over 400 manufacturers each year to improve their operational execution, gain understanding of their business financials and strategies, identify growth opportunities and address their workforce challenges," Fox said in the release. "This public/private partnership funding is a critical component to reaching manufacturers across the entire state of Oregon."
The Manufacturing Extension Partnership at NIST works to develop partnerships at the local, state and federal levels with manufacturers to, "develop new products and customers, expand and diversify markets, adopt new technology, and enhance value within supply chains," according to the release.