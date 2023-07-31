(The Center Square) - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek is thinking about issuing several vetoes. The Democrat informed the state legislature that she is considering doing so and will decide whether or not to use that power on a slew of bills and budget items by August 4.
“My commitment to Oregonians is that I will dig into the details and ask hard questions to make sure our state government is delivering results,” Kotek said in a press release issued by her office. “Over the last month, my team and I have been thoroughly reviewing every bill, agency budget, and appropriation. While I understand and support the intent behind several of the items I’m considering vetoing, I am weighing concerns about implementation and budget prioritization.”
One such example is HB 2079, which would require the Legislative Revenue Officer to study possibly implementing a tax credit and direct grant program to incentivize historic property preservation.
"Reason for possible objection: The Governor believes studies such as this can and should be done without statutory direction," the release said.
Another is HB 2763. The bill would establish a State Public Bank Task Force to study and make recommendations about the possibility of creating a public state-run bank.
"Reason for possible objection: While the Governor supports exploring the creation of a state bank, this bill has several logistical challenges, including directing the Oregon Business Development Department (OBDD), which already manages over 80 programs, to manage a new task force, establish an RFP process, and finalize a substantive report on an abbreviated timeline," the release said.
Plus, Kotek may line-item veto the emergency clause in SB 1095. The bill would change the membership of certain boards and commissions that base membership on congressional districts since Oregon now has six districts.
"Reason for possible objection: Removing the emergency clause will allow for the additional time needed to recruit and vet additional members to the impacted boards and commissions," the release said.
Kotek may also use the line-item veto power in the state budget (SB 5506).
She may veto Section 32, which provides the Oregon Criminal Justice Division $100,000 to study the advantages and disadvantages of prostitution decriminalization.
"Reason for possible objection: While there is value to this study, particularly as it relates to understanding disproportionate impacts on communities of color, the Governor believes it can and should be privately funded," the release said.
She may also veto Section 74, which would provide $250,000 to the Department of Administrative Services to study the feasibility of creating a rail street car system in Salem, Oregon.
"Reason for possible objection: The Governor does not believe this study is a top priority for the state at this time," the release said.
Additionally, she may veto Section 300. It would provide $500,000 to the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) School of Public Health to study the state's prostitution laws.
"Reason for possible objection: While there is value to this study, particularly as it relates to understanding disproportionate impacts on communities of color, the Governor believes it can and should be privately funded," the release said.
And the governor may veto Section 312. It would allocate $1 million to Williamette Career Academy for its technical education program.
"Reason for possible objection: The Governor supports career and technical education programs, but technically the funding should be distributed through a local school district or education service district," the release said.