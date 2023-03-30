(The Center Square) - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek signed two bills that she hopes will combat homelessness on Wednesday.
Kotek signed House Bills 5019 and 2001 into law. Each bill passed with bipartisan support last week.
“On my first full day in office, I honored my commitment to all Oregonians by declaring a homelessness state of emergency," Governor Kotek said in a press release. "I said at the time that the declaration needed to be followed by a comprehensive housing and homelessness package this legislative session. These two bills are the down payment on this session’s efforts.”
The bills provide Oregon with $205 million combined in response to its homelessness problem. The money will fund homelessness prevention programs, increased shelter capacity and rehousing services, among other services.
Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, praised Kotek for signing the bill.
"Faced with a statewide housing and homelessness crisis, legislators worked across the aisle and with the Governor to put Oregon on a path toward a future where housing is available and affordable for everyone,” Wagner said.
House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, also praised the collaboration on what he sees as one of the state's biggest problems.
“Today demonstrates that we can deliver on the biggest, most important issues facing Oregonians,” Rayfield said. “Both chambers, both parties, came together with the Governor to tackle our big challenges head-on. And we did it in an unprecedented timeframe.”