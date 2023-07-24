(The Center Square) – the Federal Aviation Administration awarded Oregon’s Eugene Airport just over $12.6 million for taxiway lighting improvements, infrastructure and installing airfield guidance signs.
As of July 20, 2023, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration has awarded over $2 billion in (Fiscal Year) FY23 Airport Improvement Program grants to fund airport infrastructure projects and improvements throughout the country.
Eugene Airport predominantly serves domestic flights to cities in California, Utah, Nevada, Washington, Colorado and Arizona. Last year 776,877 passengers used Eugene Airport, an almost 40% increase from the previous year. Ten airlines operate out of Eugene, including large carriers like American, United and Delta. NetJets operates its only international flight to Papua New Guinea.
Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden who, announced the award on Friday, welcomed the news of the 2023 grant.
“Given the recent news that travel through Eugene’s airport has climbed significantly, this news is especially welcome,” Wyden said. “This federal infrastructure investment will ensure residents and small businesses in Eugene and the entire region have a safe airport they can count upon for the smoothest possible landings and takeoffs.”
The Beaver State has a $13.9 billion tourism industry, with Portland, The Willamette Valley and the Oregon Coast being significant draws. A Travel Oregon poll found an estimated 95% satisfaction rate from visitors and an 88% “likely-to-return” rate.
“Eugene Airport serves as a regional travel hub for business and pleasure. These federal investments will help ensure the airport infrastructure is up to date and to further support the economic prosperity and safety of Eugene and the surrounding communities for years to come,” Merkley said.
Two other Oregon airports, John Day and Salem, received grants in July of $297,372 and $153,000 for an additional $450,372 in airport improvement awards to the state.
“Regional airports are critical to the safety and success of communities across the state,” said Merkley.