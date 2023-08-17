(The Center Square) - The Oregon Building Codes Division is working with counties statewide to administer a grant program to help homeowners and business owners rebuild after the 2020 and 2021 Oregon wildfires.
Those who own homes and businesses damaged by those wildfires can get money for using more fire-resistant methods and materials when they rebuild. People who already rebuilt can also qualify for grants.
Originally, the grant program would have expired in June, but the Oregon Legislature extended and expanded it. It now expires on June 30, 2025.
Thus far, the state has given $3.3 million to help more than 800 wildfire survivors build more fire-resistant homes and businesses, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services.
The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services said fire hardening is vital to prevent homes and businesses from being destroyed in new wildfires.
“These improvements are particularly effective at preventing ignition from embers, which can travel great distances from wildfires,” Alana Cox, administrator of the Oregon Building Codes Division, said. “We are pleased to be able to extend and expand this program, which is helping people affected by the wildfires build back more fire-resistant communities.”
The state is specific about what people can use the grant money on, including the types of roofs, siding, and windows that qualify. Applicants can receive money from their county building department after they complete at least one qualifying improvement.
People can apply for the available funding and see which upgrades are grant-eligible here.