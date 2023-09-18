(The Center Square) - U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced that Klamath Community College has secured nearly $200,000 in federal funding to bolster its commercial driver's license program.
The funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation will help it recruit and enroll veterans, active military members, and members of underserved communities in the program.
“This federal investment in students will lead to jobs in the region by supporting the career aspirations of students wanting to attend Klamath Community College,” U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, said in a press release. “I’m glad the college has earned these federal funds, and I’ll keep battling for similar investments throughout the state that provide similar educational options for Oregonians working to pursue career opportunities.”
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, added that truck drivers are vital to the state's economy.
“Truck drivers keep goods moving across Oregon and the country,” Merkley said. “This critical funding will keep Klamath Community College at the forefront of training the next generation of commercial motor vehicle operators, ensuring community members have a pathway to a rewarding career and supporting local, good paying jobs.”
The nearly $200,000 award will likely produce at least 34 student drivers from the college’s commercial driver’s license program, based on its per-student tuition cost of $5882.
“KCC is proud to support our active duty and veteran community through the work of our Campus Veteran Resource Center Team and its Military/Military Spouse Friendly status,” Dr. Roberto Gutierrez, President of Klamath Community College, said in the release. “This CDL training provides a transition to employment for participants returning to civilian life in high-paying, living-wage jobs.”