(The Center Square) - Oregon residents who are tenants, and owners of rental homes, campers (RVs), or manufactured homes in rental spaces now have a new option for cooling their homes, thanks to a new program unveiled by the Oregon Department of Energy on July 17.
The heat pump program offers rebates for the installation of heat pump devices which according to the Energy Department, are becoming “more popular in Oregon homes thanks to their efficient heating and cooling, lower energy use, and potential incentive savings.”
A heat pump moves heat from inside a building to outside when in cooling mode and vice versa, in heat mode. They are energy efficient and Oregonians can save about 50% on home heating cost compared to baseboard heaters.
Rebates between $2,000-$5,000 for homes with low to moderate income tenants are offered by the program. Rebates between $2,000-$7,000 are available for manufactured homes or recreational vehicles renting spaces in a manufactured home or RV park. Rebate amounts depend on the heat pump’s efficiency level.
Qualifying low- to moderate-income tenants can also apply for a grant of up to $4,000 in addition to the heat pump rebate for electrical wiring or associated upgrades related to the pump’s installation. Those above moderate-incomes can similarly apply but the grant amount is capped at $2,000.
“The Oregon Department of Energy looks forward to helping rental home owners across the state make the switch to energy efficient heat pumps, which will make their tenants’ homes more comfortable – and safer – in the heating and cooling seasons,” said Energy Department Director Janine Benner.
Following the 2021 Pacific Northwest heatwave, which coined the “Heat Dome,'' and resulted in the death of 123 Oregonians over a five day period, the Oregon legislature enacted a bill that prohibited the restriction of the use of portable cooling devices by tenants and acknowledged that “energy efficient air conditioners and heat pumps and other energy burden mitigation measures can save renters and homeowners money on utility bills and improve the comfort and habitability of dwellings.”
The Oregon Department of Energy was allocated $15 million by the legislature in 2022 to fund heat pump installations in rental homes.
The department established the heat pump program following the passage of the legislation. Currently there are 39 approved program contractors for heat pump installation. Residents interested in the rebate program bringing energy efficient pumps to rental properties are asked to contact one of the listed contractors who will reserve the rebates for renters and upon completion of the installation, submit to the department for the rebate which must be paid in full to the customer.
“The Oregon Department of Energy looks forward to helping rental home owners across the state make the switch to energy efficient heat pumps, which will make their tenants’ homes more comfortable – and safer – in the heating and cooling seasons,” Benner announced.