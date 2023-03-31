(The Center Square) - The Oregon State Treasury completed a nearly $1 billion General Obligation bond sale this week.
The Treasury completed the $990 million sale through its Buy Oregon Bonds Program.
The bond’s proceeds will fund investments in affordable housing, public education, and emergency readiness, according to a press release from the State Treasury.
More than $109 million of the bond offering was purchased by Oregon retail investors.
“Treasury is proud to coordinate the sale of state bonds to help improve our schools and other state facilities, as well as funding for the development of affordable housing,” Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read said in the release. “This bond sale offered Oregonians an exciting, and equitable opportunity to invest in our state. I am thrilled with the level of interest we saw from local investors.”
The Buy Oregon Bonds Program allowed Oregonians to invest in the state through bond sales. The state offered $1,000 denomination bonds.
“The goal of the reduced offering was to attract a wider range of local investors and provide Oregonians equitable opportunities for investing in the state,” the Treasurer’s office explained in the release. “The $109 million in bond purchases by Oregon retail investors was the largest in recent history for bond sales.”
The Treasury’s sale included $809 million in tax-exempt bonds. The bonds will fund 13 projects, including improvements to education, state and local government facilities. Additionally, it included $184.5 million of taxable bonds, $176 million of which are Sustainability Bonds.
The Treasury’s Debt Management team concluded the bond sale on March 15, 2023. It did so after securing favorable financing. The state is expected to get a $40 million boost to its general fund thanks to savings on interest costs over time, the release said.
Here is a breakdown of how much the state plans to spend on various programs using the bond proceeds:
K-12 schools, community colleges, and state universities: $321.2 million
Affordable housing: $175 million
State parks and other state facilities: $198.2 million
Judicial and public safety: $224.5 million
Emergency management: $5 million