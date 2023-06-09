(The Center Square) - The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States is backing a decision from Oregon Governor Tina Kotek to withdraw a proposal that would have added an additional $0.50 per bottle surcharge on spirits containers.
The surcharge would have been on top of an existing so-called temporary $0.50 per bottle surcharge that the state has had in effect since 2009.
“We are grateful to Governor Kotek ... for recognizing how detrimental increased taxes would be on Oregon’s craft distilleries and local hospitality businesses,” Adam Smith, vice president of state government relations at the Spirits Council, said in a press release. “Oregon’s hospitality industry has not fully recovered from the pandemic and continues to face new economic challenges like staffing shortages, inflation, and supply chain disruptions. Saddling them with higher taxes makes no sense when Oregon already has the highest markup on spirits out of all the control states.”
The tax would have resulted in a decline in alcohol sales, according to the council's economics department. It would have decreased sales by more than $40 million, resulting in 450 jobs lost.
“The distilled spirits industry is fully supportive of evidence-based measures to help prevent alcohol abuse, but raising taxes is not one of those solutions,” Smith claimed. “Research shows those who abuse alcohol are not deterred by higher prices. The price increase would have harmed responsible spirits consumers, businesses and Oregon’s workforce without addressing alcohol abuse.”
Oregon has a 113% markup on spirit products. Its implied tax is $22.86 per gallon, higher than the control state average of $13.69. Additionally, the state charges a $1.40 case fee and a $0.50 per bottle fee.