(The Center Square) - The Oregon Department of Administrative Services will end its reimbursement standards for remote work that the state established during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The change, ordered by Governor Tina Kotek, will end the pandemic-era practice of reimbursing remote employees to travel to their offices, according to a press release.
Under the new policy, state employees can work remotely if their agency allows it. However, they will not receive compensation for commuting to the office.
The policy will take effect on September 1, 2023, giving DAS time to prepare and provide employees with notice about the changes being made to the remote work reimbursement policy.
“We must ensure that state resources are used effectively to serve Oregonians and that our policies reflect the evolving needs of our workforce and the public,” Chief Operating Officer and interim Director of the Department of Administrative Services Berri Leslie said. “Employees will continue to be allowed to work remotely as approved by their state agencies. We look forward to implementing this change and continuing to refine our policies to meet the needs of our state employees.”
It is unclear how much the previous policy cost the state last year. A press spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday morning.