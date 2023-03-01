(The Center Square) - Oregon governor Tina Kotek wants the state to spend $155 million to reduce homelessness.
The Democrat declared a homelessness state of emergency when she took office in January. Additionally, she spoke in favor of HB 5019, heard by the House Committee on Housing and Homelessness on Tuesday this week.
“I’m urging you to make this investment now and then build upon it in the 2023-25 biennium,” Governor Kotek said in a press release. “My recommended budget urges you to make significant, additional investments to rehouse and prevent homelessness for more Oregonians, build and preserve more housing units statewide, and increase homeownership. We can and must rise to meet the moment.”
Here is a breakdown of where the bill would allocate the money, according to the governor’s office:
$85.2 million to rehouse people experiencing homelessness and expand shelter capacity
Geography: Emergency areas
Impact: Rehouse 1,200 households, expand shelter capacity by 600 beds
Eligible uses: Rapid rehousing, shelter capital and operations, capacity for culturally responsive organizations, sanitations services
$33.6 million to prevent homelessness
Geography: Statewide
Impact: Prevent homelessness for 8,750 households
$27.4 million to rehouse people experiencing homelessness and expand shelter capacity in the 26 rural counties within the Balance of State Continuum of Care
Geography: Balance of State Continuum of Care
Impact: rehouse 450 households experiencing unsheltered homelessness; expand state’s shelter capacity by 100 beds
Eligible uses: rapid rehousing, shelter capital and operations, capacity for culturally responsive organizations, sanitation services
$3.9 million for emergency management response
$5 million direct allocation to federally recognized Tribes
Geography: Statewide
Impact: Address homelessness needs of Tribal members
$200,000 to develop a proposal for a long-term rent assistance program
Geography: Statewide
Impact: Begin work to establish a long-term rent assistance program in the state to serve the unsheltered households being rehoused through the emergency order to ensure long-term housing stability.
No further action has been taken on the bill yet.