From left to right: Oregon GOP Chair and state Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek, sits alongside state Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, while attending a session of the Oregon Senate on June 25, 2021. Sitting across from them are state Sen. Brian Boquist, I-Dallas, and state Sen. Chuck Thomsen, R-Hood River. Each senator pictured participated in walkout protests over the past several years dating back to 2019 to block Democratic legislation concerning cap and trade, taxes and gun control.