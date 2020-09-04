(The Center Square) – A man who claimed to have fatally shot a person at a Portland Trump rally was killed Thursday night in an encounter with authorities, according to reports Thursday night.
The New York Times reports that Michael Reinoehl was killed in Lacey, Washington, during a raid conducted by a federal task force sent to apprehend him.
Authorities did not name a suspect in the downtown Portland shooting of Aaron Danielson, but Reinoehl had named himself as the shooter earlier that day.
Reinoehl described himself as an anti-fascist in an interview with Vice News and claimed he participated in several recent Portland protests.
Vice News reported that Reinoehl is an Army veteran who has acted as "security" for Portland Black Lives Matter protests, but the Army said it had no records of his service. Black Lives Matter Portland has not offered comment.
Reinoehl said in the interview that he shot and killed Danielson for allegedly attempting to kill one of his friends.
“You know, lots of lawyers suggest that I shouldn't even be saying anything, but I feel it's important that the world at least gets a little bit of what's really going on,” Reinoehl told Vice News. “I had no choice. I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn't going to do that.”
The Oregonian reports that Reinoehl was under investigation by authorities. He has not been officially named as a suspect.
Speaking to the Oregonian, Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson described Danielson as "a good friend and supporter of Patriot Prayer."
Right wing groups including Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys have fought anti-fascist groups in the streets of Portland over the past several years, rallying for President Donald Trump.
The Proud Boys were notably involved in a downtown street brawl with anti-fascists involving clubs and mace nearly two weeks ago in which Portland police declined to intervene.
Videos posted to social media show Gibson attending the pro-Trump rally last Saturday, which drew a caravan of hundreds of Trump supporters who drove through city streets shooting paintballs and using mace on counter protesters and bystanders.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has since come under fire for providing no solutions for public safety. He claimed over the weekend that his prior requests to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown for National Guard troops have been declined.
On Thursday, dozens of elected Oregon Democrats and community leaders released a joint statement condemning recent violence in Portland.
The statement did not name any specific groups, political or otherwise.
“As elected officials and community leaders, we are coming together to condemn the acts of violence in Portland that have occurred as thousands of Oregonians have been peacefully protesting for racial justice and police accountability," the statement read. “The violence must stop. There is no place for white supremacy or vigilantism in Oregon. All who perpetrate violent crimes must be held equally accountable."
Brown announced a plan for stepping up the city's police presence on Sunday, which has failed to draw support from local law enforcement. Neighboring police departments and sheriff's offices have since declined to provide officer support.
The Oregon State Police have since been deployed by Brown and deputized by the U.S. Marshal Service around federal property including the downtown Mark O. Hatfield courthouse.
Protests against police brutality in Portland are now in their third month following the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police in late May.