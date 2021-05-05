(The Center Square) – Every Oregon county will see the state's most-restrictive reopening rules lifted by order of Gov. Kate Brown after COVID-19 hospitalization rates fell 0.1% short of triggering more shutdowns.
The Oregon Health Authority announced this week that the state's seven-day hospital occupancy rate was 14.9% – 0.1% below the threshold for the Extreme Risk. Seventy-nine patients are hospitalized with the disease, or one person fewer than Monday, the OHA reported.
Oregon's seven-day average for COVID-19 cases remains around 800 per 100,000 cases, or double the rate at the start of April. This week will be the fifth week the state has seen a 20% surge in new case rates.
Brown announced the news Tuesday evening, expressing confidence the state's vaccination rates would keep pace with the state's caseload.
"I know this will bring relief to many across the state," she said in a statement. "However, the lifting of Extreme Risk health and safety measures comes with great personal responsibility for us all."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Tracker pegged the percentage of Oregonians fully vaccinated against the disease at 32.1% on Wednesday morning. Another 45% of people in the state are on their first dose.
Those vaccination rates put Oregon behind 27 other states, including Maine, Vermont and Connecticut, according to Becker's Hospital Review.
Brown's announcement follows months of criticism from Oregon Republicans who have described the governor's shutdowns as an abuse of power. Two bills limiting Brown's emergency powers backed by Senate Republicans remain in committee.
"No one person should have all this power over the everyday lives of Oregonians," Senate Minority Leader Fred Girod, R-Lyons, said in a statement. "This reversal further highlights the need for the Legislature to hold the governor accountable and pass legislation to check her abuses of power."
President Joe Biden directed pharmacies this week to offer walk-in COVID vaccine appointments in light of climbing vaccination rates nationwide. Brown said Tuesday that Oregon will continue to request as many vaccine doses from the federal government as possible to meet demand. The state's seven-day average for shots is more than 32,000 per day.
Effective on Friday, 24 urban and rural counties will move to High Risk, allowing them to resume indoor dining at 25% capacity and social gatherings of up to eight people from two households.
The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association hailed Brown's decision Wednesday as good news for the state's ailing leisure and hospitality industry.
"Now that everyone older than 16 is eligible, help us move away from future government restrictions by getting vaccinated," ORLA CEO Jason Brandt said in a statement. "We look forward to working with our national partners on legislation to turn extended unemployment benefits through September into upfront cash bonuses to accelerate the industry's recovery."
Four more counties will move to Moderate Risk, while eight rural counties will be moved to Lower Risk. The two latter tiers allow indoor dining at 50% capacity and social gatherings of up to 12 people in four households.
State health officials have urged the public to be cautious and continue wearing face masks and social distancing in the meantime. One state health official has floated the idea of making Brown's face mask order permanent until no longer needed.
Brown has entertained the idea of fully reopening the state by the end of June if cases plateau. Her current COVID-19 emergency order ends June 28.
Oregon State University joined a growing number of colleges around the country this week in requiring all new and returning students to be vaccinated this fall. The mandate applies to all students signed up for in-person classes. OSU officials said they will be finalizing what exemptions students can file later this summer.
The OHA reported six new deaths Tuesday from COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state's death toll to 2,508 people. The agency also reported 748 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total caseload to 187,611.