(The Center Square) — The latest lawsuit to be filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon alleges the Portland Police Bureau is conducting illegal surveillance on protesters.
The lawsuit alleges that the bureau's daily livestream video footage of Portland protests unlawfully documents the faces of protesters who could be targets of facial recognition software.
It points to an Oregon state law that bars law enforcement agencies from collecting or maintaining "information about the political, religious or social views, associations or activities of any individual, group, association, organization, corporation, business or partnership" without probable cause.
“Unlawful police surveillance threatens our First Amendment rights,” said interim executive director of the ACLU of Oregon Jann Carson. “The Portland Police Bureau has no constitutional reason to train its video cameras on demonstrators – or to broadcast those images publicly on the internet, where federal agents and others can analyze them.”
The new lawsuit marks the third time the ACLU of Oregon has taken legal action against law enforcement this month.
Its previous two lawsuits concerned federal agents allegedly violating protesters' First Amendment rights to freedom of assembly and allegedly detaining people in Portland using unmarked vehicles without probable cause.
Protests against police brutality have continued in the city for more than two months following the killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police on May 25.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that after discussions with Vice President Mike Pence, the city had reached a deal with federal authorities to withdraw federal agents from the city.
The announcement followed suggestions to the contrary made on Wednesday by Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf that federal agents may be maintaining a presence in the city long-term.