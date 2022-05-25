A long-simmering municipal (taxpayer funded) broadband project will be put on hold for now in Jasper, Texas, but the small town may continue to pay a consultant $25,000 a month to stay on the payroll and advise on the potential project.
City leaders voted at the May Jasper City Council meeting to continue to contract with consultant Nathan Watkins, former city manager of Mont Belvieu (Texas) and extend a contract with Wisconsin-based Kramer Services Group, but the city attorney said the council didn’t follow proper procedure.
The possibility of building the network has proven a contentious issue in Jasper, a town of about 8,000 residents in east Texas, with three council members and Mayor Randy Sayers supporting the project and two council members opposing the plan.
The council approved a $15.6 million bid from the Kramer Group to construct the network, but the council hasn’t signed a contract yet. Kramer also was paid $450,000 for a feasibility study on the project.
City leaders plan to use returns on investments from Jasper’s electrical power generation from Lake Sam Rayburn to pay for the network. Councilman Anderson Land has tried to get the council to return that money to the city’s electric customers without success. He was successful with a petition drive that placed on the ballot an initiative that capped city owner utility costs at 10 percent over the actual cost to produce the power. That item passed resoundingly in the May 6 city election, 608-130, and would prevent the build-up of a huge surplus like that which may be used to fund the broadband project.
Some citizens have expressed concern about the network. Resident Renee Harrington told the Taxpayers Protection Alliance (TPA) that a small, but vocal group, has questioned the need for the project and its price tag.
“The people are pushing back, but there’s just a few of them,” she said. “To me, it’s not enough.”
In March, Land and Councilman DeMarcus Holmes attempted to hold a specially called meeting for citizens to give their input about the possible internet network, but Sayers and fellow council members Michael Daniel, David Shultz and Laura Golden – all who have been in favor of the project – didn’t show up. Because of the lack of a quorum, the council meeting was moved to the city’s municipal court and became a town-hall meeting.
City network could result in overbuild
Jasper’s internet options are admittedly weak compared to other areas of Texas. AT&T is the primary wireline provider, covering about 70 percent of the city. T-Mobile’s home internet service covers about 63 percent of jasper. Broadband Now ranks Jasper as the 908th most connected city in Texas.
In reaching the outlying areas that city leaders say lack sufficient service, the fiber infrastructure will go through the heart of Jasper, where residents enjoy several broadband options.
The informational website the city created about the proposed project includes a bit of double speak. In petitioning for why the network is necessary, the website lists the current providers and redlines the word “No” in pointing out that gigabit services are unavailable from AT&T, Spectrum and Verizon FIOS – although each of those providers offers speeds of at least 400 Mbps in Jasper.
But on the website’s FAQ page, in answering the question if customers need a gig, the website states, “Not everyone does! We are planning to have alternative data offerings so that you may pick the best options for your home and family.”
May council meeting proves controversial
The recent election could result in a paradigm shift in the city’s stance on this issue after Golden narrowly lost re-election and was replaced by Rashad Lewis, who quickly found himself in the middle of controversy in his first council meeting.
Land and Holmes (who did not attend the May meeting due to out-of-town business) submitted an action item for the agenda to sever ties with the Kramer Group and Watkins. Lewis made a motion to table that issue so he would have time to study it. In response, Shultz made a motion to delay any decisions on that matter until December (which would keep Watkins on the payroll for at least seven more months), and to form a new broadband committee, with himself, Daniel, and Lewis sitting on the panel.
Lewis and Land voted to table the issue, with Daniel and Shultz voting against. The mayor broke the tie, given the absence of Holmes. Then, Daniel and Shultz voted for Shultz’s proposal, with Land and Lewis opposing it. Again, the mayor broke the tie by voting yes, KJAS reported.
Earlier in that same meeting, Shultz nominated Lewis as Mayor Pro-Tem, which was seconded by Daniel. Lewis, however, attempted to nominate Land for that position, and Land seconded the motion. Shultz and Daniel voted for Lewis for Mayor Pro-Tem, and Land and Lewis abstained. Sayers voted for Lewis due to the tie.
A few days later, Land wrote an op-ed posted by KJAS calling the May meeting “one of the worst conducted, mishandled, mismanaged, and out of control city council meetings I have ever attended. The mayor, council members, and city attorney do not seem to understand the Robert's Rules of Order, Parliamentary Procedures or seem to be knowledgeable about the Open Meetings Act or the City Charter's chapter on Meetings.”
Land previously told the Taxpayers Protection Alliance (TPA) he would comment on the issue after the municipal election and hasn’t responded to subsequent interview requests.
At the request of Land, Jasper City Attorney Michael Ratcliff shortly afterwards issued an opinion ruling the May council votes as void due to the city council not following proper procedures. He said the Kramer Group vote could not be amended outside of the posted meeting agenda to extend the company’s contract with the city.
Ratcliff also ruled that three council members must approve the Mayor Pro-Tem and Sayers cannot break a 2-2 tie on that matter.
More Controversy
Sayers, and two of the councilmembers for the broadband project, have found themselves embroiled in controversy this year, sparking from an assault charge filed against Sayers by Debbie Foster, sales director of KJAS. This followed an incident that occurred at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce in March.
Foster told police that she visited the chamber on another matter and encountered Sayers, Daniel, and Shultz meeting in the conference room. The police report said that Foster entered the room and said, “Well if this isn’t hunky dory, the Mayor and two Councilmen having a meeting together”.
Sayers allegedly charged at Foster while screaming expletives at her, walking so close that his nose touched hers. The report said that when Foster left the room, Shultz followed, but Chamber Director Beverly Holley stopped him and said, “This isn’t the time or place for this.”
The two women then went into Holley’s office and Sayers later came in and apologized for the incident, according to the report.
Sayers didn’t return requests for an interview from TPA.
Foster expressed her frustration in a recent op-ed posted on the KJAS website that there hasn’t been action on her assault charges.
Jasper pastor Rodney Norsworthy, one of the residents opposed to the broadband project, announced an effort to attempt to recall Sayers, but that movement hasn’t made much progress. Others have urged Sayers to resign, including Jay Sharp, host of the radio show, “Not on the Payroll.” Sayers, who served as a councilman from 2007 until he was elected mayor in 2015, is up for re-election next year.
Jasper may be marching forward with its government-owned network project in a time when millions of dollars are flowing to states and cities to bridge the digital divide. TPA reported recently that Texas will get about $35 billion in funding of the $1.2 trillion that Congress allocated to the federal infrastructure bill, some of which could be used for broadband expansion.
And there are several more sources of possible funding coming down the pike through other programs such as Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment and Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds that can be used by cities like Jasper to subsidize infrastructure builds by private providers with more know-how in how to run a broadband network.
Closing the digital divide is an important goal. Needlessly paying a consultant $25,000 a month and having a city council embroiled in multiple controversies is a strong indication that this project should not be moving forward.