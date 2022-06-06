“Being in the crosshairs of the woke mob is nothing new. They've been trying to sink the final nail in my cancel-culture casket for years since I've said I have no use for the wokes." –Aaron Rodgers
The term doxing is short for "dropping dox''; woke slang for exposing documents or other sensitive material to harass those considered woke enemies. Doxing is a malicious act, used against people that woke hacklers disagree with or dislike. This unprovoked harassment approaches the pillars of slander but leftist politicians sympathetic to woke causes excuse "doxing" as a form of protesting.
The defining moment in far left politics is for woke gangs to call out someone publicly to ridicule and bully them in front of the world. This is their chosen method to ban people from society forever. This is more than just expressing anger against a political or social position held by non-wokes; it is an addictive rage against accepted traditional institutes of thinking and beliefs considered non-woke.
This behavior was coined for forms of media, social, newsprint, radio, TV and any forum of public protest where wokes gathered and ganged up on someone or groups that wokes wanted to cancel out. There were no institutions or rules too sacred or respected to be broken by woke-rage.
During the McCarthy era, the left was targeted for its radical political views. But today, it is the left that is targeting Americans and their institutions for their right of center traditional political beliefs.
The extremism of woke protests depends on their underlying motives and whom this woke-rage is directed at. It's when woke flash mobs "gang-bang" in waters others fear to tread that they've gone too far. But the wokes crossed the line into the forbidden side of federal laws and order when they publicly "doxed" the homes of Supreme Court judges to force tempering the hands of the judiciary.
The first amendment allows free speech and peaceful assembly for those with grievances against the government or public institutions. But there are caveats engrained in this law that date back to 1215 when the Magna Carta, the first democratic instrument, was presented to the King of England.
"The Magna Carta is a reference to ensure we always proceed in the right direction." – William Pitt
In 1669, the free assembly provision of the Magna Carta was revised to allow all Englishman the inherent right to "peaceably” present grievances to government "with one exception:" Their conduct could not transcend the boundaries of the judiciary or attempt to change or influence its decisions.
During the 1950s, Congress passed Title 18, Section 1507, of the U.S. Code which states that "it is illegal to picket or parade with the intent of influencing a judge, juror, witness, or court officer; in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer to try to influence their decision. Those found to have violated the law will face a fine, or prison sentence up to a year or both without exception."
In reaction to an opinion that was leaked concerning the Supreme Court case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a woke flash-mob formed around the Court and targeted individual justices homes demanding retributive justice. Like the leaking of the opinion itself, woke flash-mobs consider the "doxing of justices and their families" as fair game in the age of modern woke-rage.
In the world of wokes, "It is not what is best, but who shall decide what is best." – Thomas Sowell
When asked about the leaking of a justice’s draft opinion, then White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "the real issue is with the opinion itself." When she was quarried about the targeting of justices and their families at their homes, Psaki declared, "Well, we don’t have an official U.S. government position on where people protest.” She added, "But these are peaceful protests, for a just cause."
Later in the week, Psaki made this statement on behalf of President Joe Biden: "The president knows that there’s outrage right now, but also knows that these protests have been peaceful. And he certainly continues to encourage these protests outside the judges’ homes. That’s the president’s position.”
It is a felonious federal crime to picket or parade with the intent of influencing a judge or court in or near a court or judge's residence to try to influence their decision. Yet Biden's Justice Department refuses to arrest the protesters for violating provisions of Title 18, Section 1507, of the U.S. Code.
President and then Sen. Biden govern by polls. Then Sen. Biden said packing the court was sinister. He strongly supported the filibuster. His amendment barred the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare from funding busing. He authored the legislation that filled our prisons with minorities.
"I locked up all these criminals because the justice system could not rehabilitate them." – Joe Biden
But President Biden agrees with Democrats packing the court with a liberal majority. As president, he has denounced the filibuster as a “relic” of the Jim Crow era. He is pushing the Department of Education to teach CRT in all public schools. Biden opposed Roe v. Wade, now he supports all abortions on demand.
Progressives fueled the era of woke-rage in 2020 when Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) threatened Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh while in the halls of Congress: “I tell you that you've released a whirlwind and you'll pay for it! You won’t know what hit you!" Democrats "celebrated" this attack and convinced wokes that everyone is fair game and anything goes if they don't like it."
Wokes followed Schumer’s 2020 rage that justices will “pay the price” if they make decisions they don't like; bringing woke-rage to the doorsteps of the court's justices. Despite the shocking reality the Supreme Court is under attack, Biden is hunkered down in the White House. This is reminiscent of the French Revolution as King Louis XVI hid in his estate while his judges were being beheaded.
In 700 BC Draco wrote, "Leaders who won't enforce the law are the worst criminals of all." History shows when nations rule with double standards, chaos and anarchy replace law and order. And it doesn't take long before those governments fail. Biden and progressives have separate rules for wokes that allow them to violate laws they dislike and condemn Americans who abide by the law.
The Republics of Rome and Greece crumbled when their legal codes were violated by rebelling factions against the entitlements of the elites. When the power of mob rule replaced the rule of law, internal class warfare inhibited the desire or the importance for national survival and defense. That is when both republics failed. When the individual group special interests replace national servitude and patriotism, a nation no longer can exist as a nation. Woke-rage has divided our nation and we too will fall to ruin if we continue to allow "mob-rule to replace the rule of law."
"There is danger in numbers. An oppressive mob is far more dangerous than an oppressor tyrant.” – Abhijit Naskar