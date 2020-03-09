“The Democrats have deserted the very people who think they support them.”
– Thomas Sowell
Since the Goldwater campaign, there’s been a myth about our two political parties “trading places” on race because few recall it was Republican Congressional majorities that passed all Civil Rights Acts in U.S. history. The left has told this fable so many times they believe it themselves. And the tragedy is, they’ve convinced liberal whites and naive ethnic minorities this is fact, and not liberal fiction? The left has gotten politically fat, feeding off of the naivety of whites and ethnic minorities.
White suburban GOP voters fled south in response to the morbid policies of FDR’s New Deal, and joined a Republican Party with a majority of black voters. During WWII when blacks migrated north to work in the defense industry, labor unions convinced them to ditch the GOP for the Democrats. When GIs retuned to their jobs, liberal politicians inherited these discarded black workers. By the time LBJ took office his party was dependent on the black vote, and have “tolerated” them since.
History reveals the left has sold a bill of goods to blacks and gullible whites since FDR’s New Deal with the help of labor unions and public education. When the Republicans passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by 82% compared to the left’s 60% showing, LBJ told dissenting southern Democrats that blacks would vote Democratic if they gave them just enough.
For years, Berry Goldwater has been the left’s poster child for the one who turned the GOP against blacks during the Civil Rights Movement. But Goldwater did not speak for the Republican’s majority that out-voted Democrats to pass the 1964 Civil Rights Act. And he never filibustered against it like segregationist Democrats did. Goldwater simply said each state should “clean up their mess before federal intervention:” One man’s opinion is a far cry from changing the entire ideology of any party.
The only semblance of truth about trading places is party followers and the messages they give to them. The Republican Party once consisted of business elites, the well educated and those looking for socio-economic opportunity. It’s now the party of farmers, rural America, small business and the average educated middle class with random ethnic, cultural and religious bonds.
“You can’t be for big government, big taxes, and big bureaucracy and still be for the little guy.”
– Ronald Reagan
Democrats claim to represent the middle class and underdogs. They promise them everything from free college education, guaranteed incomes, to free healthcare paid for by over-taxing the wealthy and punishing our energy producers. Their base consists of upper class whites, socialists, unions, teachers, globalists, naive minorities, millennials, liberal corporations, entertainers, LBGTs, media and radicals. They are the party of big business and eccentrics, not the middle class or underdogs.
Today’s left is the party of the poor and middle class in name only. When they speak of the middle class, their concern is high wage private and public union workers; those that work in high paying service industries, college students and teachers. Latest NEA figures reveal the average starting teacher’s salary is $42,000 a year plus generous union benefits. And this is for working nine months a year.
"If I could only make a living with a part time job like that, I’d have it made!”
– Jerry Springer
According to Payscale.com, the average annual salary for a Teamster is $81,000 a year plus benefits.
The average annual wage for skilled service industry workers in HVAC, maintenance technicians, appliance repair, professional installers, and other contract labor services, not including retirement or benefits, is over $60,000 a year according to latest National Occupational Wage Estimates. And the wage, retirement and benefit packages of America’s public service unions exceed those in most private industries. And all private and public service unions give billions to the Democratic Party.
Democrats are promising to wipe out student debt because this appeals to higher income voters. This is a liberal heresy since most in the middle class are not college graduates. The income gap between graduates and non-graduates has never been higher. Yet the left is offering to forgive the financial responsibility of college graduates, which averages less than 5 percent of their income. Michelle Obama remarked: “We graduate in debt knowing we must pay back every cent they loaned to us!”
The left denounced wealthy malefactors to minorities and the middle class, while Hillary Clinton sat on the board at Goldman Sachs, which supplied the Clinton and Obama administrations with volumes of cash. This was while Al Gore was on Apple’s board of directors, and the husband of Nancy Pelosi became a tycoon off insider trading. And let us not forget that Netflix named Obama’s sitting UN ambassador to its board.
“We should take advantage of every opportunity that confronts us.”
– Barack Obama
Gomer Pyle use to say, “A lie is a lie is a lie!” But a lie told often enough becomes a truth. Manjoo, a San Francisco columnist, recently lamented the “plague of garbage, needles and feces on its city streets.” Yet he failed to mention the demise of African-Americans in the city since liberal policies enacted by liberal elected officials pushed them out. The New York Times recently ran a story on the increase in crime in Harlem and black neighborhoods across the U.S. in the last decade with no end in sight. Yet this remains a very low priority for a party that claims to represent minorities?
For five decades the party that won the hearts of the middle class and ethnic minorities, preaching a doctrine of hate for the rich and compassion for the poor, those of color, all genders and flavors, has not delivered. With the help of the media, wealthy liberal entertainers and yuppie big business executives, the GOP looked on, while arguing over which one of them was the most conservative?
You can lead a horse to water but you can’t force him to drink until he is thirsty. America’s middle class and ethnic minorities and even the GOP got a break four years ago when a patriot said, “I’ve had enough. I’m running for office to fix this mess!” And the people, not the party, elected Donald Trump. After he has returned our nation to greatness and prosperity, many Americans remain in denial.
“I did what I promised for the working man. Just Look at your paychecks.”
– Donald Trump
Politicians, the media, and the people all loved Donald Trump when he was a generous billionaire.
But he crossed the political divide when he ran for office promising to work for the common man.
Obama fundamentally changed America into something worse and Trump is turning it back into the land of the American Dream for every American who wants to catch it. If by now the GOP does not realize Trump has proven to the middle class and every ethnic minority that the GOP’s message is hope and opportunity for everyone who desires it, then they need to retire and hire people that do.
Trump reminded us the GOP is the party of all religions, races, and class creeds just as it always has been. We must hope they wake up and fear the stench of socialism from the left before it is too late to find another Donald Trump to rescue our nation again. It might be too late next time.
“We share one dream and one glorious destiny. Lets work together and achieve it.”
– Donald Trump