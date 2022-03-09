If recent Congressional actions are any indication, genuine postal reform is a long way away. On March 8, the U.S. Senate voted to advance the Postal Service Reform Act (S. 1720), a misguided piece of legislation that will let the United States Postal Service (USPS) off the hook for much of its debt and shift retirement liabilities onto taxpayers through the beleaguered Medicare program. One bright spot of the bill orders the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) to ensure that product prices are exceeding delivery costs, ensuring (in theory) that traditional mail is not cross-subsidizing package delivery. The PRC must make good on this provision by thoroughly examining the agency’s cost attribution guidelines. The USPS can only deliver with sound finances and pricing transparency.
The passage of S. 1720 comes exactly a month after the agency reported that it lost another $1.5 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2022. That’s on top of more than $90 billion in losses over the past 15 years. Judging by Q1’s surge of red ink, even an influx of revenue from packages during the last three months of the year (corresponding to the holiday season) was not enough to offset the high fixed and variable costs associated with parcel deliveries. While packages are far from the USPS’ only problem, changes in the composition of the agency’s delivery haul certainly warrant some examination. Packages have taken up an increasing share of the overall mail load, comprising nearly 60 percent of delivery weight in FY 2021. But interestingly, real revenue per package pound shipped has decreased in recent years.
This needn’t be a cause for concern if revenues were nonetheless covering costs and delivery costs were declining (perhaps due to increased delivery efficiencies). Unfortunately, it appears that revenues are not in fact covering costs because of misguided agency cost attribution calculations. For example, the agency only attributes 10 percent of the costs of city carriers’ street activities to competitive products (i.e., packages) and ZERO percent of headquarters expenses to packages. The latter figure is particularly implausible, given that headquarters staff regularly draft reports on package deliveries and negotiate agreements with e-commerce companies to deliver packages.
It's possible that recently passed postal legislation will give the PRC the reason it needs to scrutinize this dubious cost attribution. This seems unlikely, though, because the PRC just issued an analysis in November that mostly sided with the agency on its cost and price assumptions. The PRC even defended the idea that “network travel,” or the travel between delivery addresses, shouldn’t be attributable to packages at all. To support this dubious conclusion, the PRC and USPS assume that driving from Point A to Point B will take a set number of minutes and consume a set amount of fuel regardless of what is inside of mail trucks. But, if the sorting and loading of packages cause mail carriers to begin and end their delivery routes late, then labor costs for “network travel” will inevitably be subject to overtime compensation. And, when mail routes are dovetailing with rush hour traffic, all bets are off.
Without any further Congressional guidance, the PRC will continue to make the same tired points about concepts like network travel without conducting a more thorough examination of pricing assumptions. Lawmakers should closely examine the USPS and PRC’s arguments and require specific explanations as to why significant cost drivers aren’t being attributed to packages. In addition, lawmakers need to press the agency to divulge the specific formulas used to derive their prices. The Taxpayers Protection Alliance’s recent report on postal pricing provides a useful starting point to soberly address these questions and build on recent legislation.
It’s time for Congress to deliver on real postal reform instead of burying their heads in the sand and ignoring the real problems facing America’s mail carrier.