“When I became “Roe" in Roe v. Wade, I didn’t know what I was getting into?”
– Norma McCorvey
Although there is no explicit statement about abortion in the Christian Bible, abortion was always considered by most Christians to be a pagan practice. Theologians believe, although it is not mentioned in the New Testament, it is a grave sin. They maintain even those who did not consider it homicide, always felt that elimination of a fetus not yet formed was the intended destruction of a human soul.
Those who think the woman behind Roe v. Wade was a hero for women’s rights know little about our history and less about hers. Abortion was legal in early America until a fetus was “quick felt”; (when it first moved) long before Roe v. Wade. The drugs to induce an abortion were purchased by mail-order, in pharmacies or in general stores. If they didn’t work, they were performed by doctors.
Efforts to govern abortions in the U.S. came in the early 19th century when the American Medical Association had concerns about poisons in abortion drugs. Many Christian physicians also started to question if they were violating their Hippocratic Oath to save lives performing abortions.
“We had to take action since so many women were using these drugs for birth control.”
– Victoria Woodhull
Led by Ob-Gyn specialist Dr. Horatio Storer, AMA physicians were joined by Christians of many faiths to carry their agenda to the states. By 1900, abortion was illegal in every state. But many states allowed abortions to protect the woman's life, also due to pregnancies from rape or incest.
It wasn’t until the 1960s during the Civil Rights and Vietnam War protests that our states started reforming anti-abortion laws. By 1973 when Roe v. Wade made it to the U.S. Supreme Court, six states had legalized abortion. The ruling in favor of Roe invalidated state laws, and made abortion a Constitutional right. But the court never anticipated abortion on demand like it was in the 1900s.
Contrary to media folklore, the woman responsible for Roe v. Wade was not a feminist or a hero for women’s rights. Norma McCorvey, aka “Jane Roe,” was used for a cause she cared nothing about. McCorvey grew up in a broken home in Houston, raised by an alcoholic mother. She was in trouble with the law since she was 10. She robbed a gas station, and ran away to Oklahoma. She was arrested with her lesbian lover and the court sent her to Gainesville state reformatory for incorrigible girls.
“The time I spent at Gainesville was the best time of my life.”
– Norma McCorvey
McCorvey's youth was marked by cycles of incarceration, sexual encounters and alcohol abuse. Between the ages of 11 and 15, she was repeatedly sent to Gainesville. Young woman easily formed intimate relationships there and drugs were plentiful. By the age 16, her caseworker told her due to her many infractions next time she got into trouble she’d be sent to a prison for adults.
Later that year, she left Gainesville to work as a carhop waitress in Dallas. It's there she met Woody McCorvey, who she married. She convinced him to move to Hollywood so she could become a movie star. But shortly after they arrived, she discovered she was pregnant. When she told Woody, he said the baby was not his and left her. She had to return to Dallas to have the baby.
McCorvey gave birth to her daughter, Melissa, in Dallas while living with her mother. She became an alcoholic and neglected the baby. After her mother gained custody of Melissa, she threw Norma out. Norma McCorvey then worked as a bartender in a Dallas gay bar, where she became pregnant again by an employee and lost her job. She gave her second child to the father and never saw either one again.
McCorvey next secured work managing a gay go-go club where she got caught selling LSD and was fired. She continued selling drugs while on a pool tournament tour with her new lover. Fed up with him, she dumped him in Louisiana to work in a carnival “freakshow,” where she got pregnant again.
“All I remember was, lots of guys worked there, and I had a lot of fun."
– Norma McCorvey
With $30 to her name, McCorvey returned to Dallas. Pregnant again, broke, homeless and unwed, she called a friend who managed a gay bar. He was the one who made the suggestion that would change the course of McCorvey's life. He gave her the number of a Dallas osteopath, Richard Lane, who might give her an abortion. Desperate to get rid of the child no matter what it took, she told the doctor she’d been raped. Lane said he would not do it and sent her to an attorney.
When McCorvey met with the attorney, Henry McCluskey, she repeated the story about the alleged rape. McCluskey knew two women who were challenging the Texas abortion law that needed a pregnant woman as a plaintiff to sue the state. And that was how Norma McCorvey became "Jane Roe," the plaintiff in Roe v. Wade. McCorvey ironically became a symbol of the right to a procedure she never had and a cause she never cared about. McCorvey was never pro-choice, just pro-Norma.
During the three years Roe v. Wade worked its way through the courts, McCorvey gave up the baby and was kept from public view. She did not attend one hearing. McCorvey was only allowed to reveal her identity four days after the decision. During a press conference, staged by pro-abortionists and guarded by attorneys, she said: “It’s great to know other women won’t have to go through what I did.”
After Roe v. Wade, McCorvey made a career out of being “Jane Roe”. She sold herself to the highest bidder and never had to work again. She had an attorney who booked speaking events, movie and book deals and managed her new career as “Roe” for her benefit, not for any cause. She soon wore out her welcome with abortion groups and briefly tried acting. When that fizzled, she claimed to have a religious serendipity and became a hero for pro-life advocates who paid her to rewrite her story again.
The basis of the case that eventually led to Roe v. Wade was false. Since Norma McCorvey was not raped, the argument used by attorneys to move her case through appeals courts would have never been heard by the Supreme Court. No one will ever know if this decision would have been handed down with legitimate evidence in another court. But the use of false evidence in deciding Roe v. Wade made this the foe of U.S. political consensus that has disrupted judicial governing for years.
We have been battling over the efficacy of abortion since McCorvey perjured the facts that brought this case to the Texas court. The left has used this case to keep the nation divided. They use it to disrupt every Supreme Court nomination instead of considering candidates on the rule of law.
"The job of a judge is to apply the law. It's not the heart that compels conclusions.”
– Justice Sonia Sotomayor
To Norma McCorvey, Roe v. Wade was her greatest scam, and she milked it until her final breath in 2017. Her 90-year-old mother told a reporter: “Norma was always in trouble with the law. She was an alcoholic and did drugs. She slept with both men and women and had no morals. Norma never cared about anyone but herself. In Roe v. Wade she followed the money.”
– Mary Sandefur