“Our great democracies still tend to think that a stupid man is more likely to be honest than a clever man, and our politicians take advantage of this prejudice." – Bertrand Russell
It's been said that Joe Biden has been running for president for 50 years. From the day he walked into the Senate Chamber in 1973, he has spent a career as a chameleon Democrat. He found out quickly how to adopt the policy of the day to stay in the political spotlight. He has been all over the map on school busing, integration, crime and punishment, abortion, federalism and states rights.
In 1988, Biden ran for the White House for the first time. But he crashed and burned in humiliating style for telling falsehoods about his past and a scandal over speeches he plagiarized. In 2008, his second attempt, he was out maneuvered by media's mega prodigy, Barack Obama. Biden got the booby prize as Obama's "president in waiting" for two terms only to be upstaged by Hillary Clinton.
In 2020, when Bernie Sanders won the hearts of millennials, Democrats feared for the worst and resurrected Biden from his basement bunker. When he eked out a victory over Donald Trump, Democrats convinced themselves that Biden’s victory was due to his political skill-set instead of an aggressive censorship campaign to silence Trump supporters and Hunter Biden's laptop scandal.
Believing that fairy tale is why Biden’s presidency is a failure. He ran as a centralist yet he entered office as a progressive, thinking he had a mandate. His first day at work he signed executive orders to eliminate many Trump policies. He shut off the Keystone Pipeline, which made us dependent on foreign crude from unfriendly nations and threatens our security. Gas prices doubled.
"Closing Keystone will slow global warming. Americans will learn to live without it." – Jen Psaki
Biden’s first legislative achievement, his $2 trillion American Rescue Plan, showed his ambition to spend more money as fast as possible, regardless of the need or the consequences to please the far left. Only 9% of the Rescue Plan went to fight COVID-19, while the rest was a gift to the states.
Biden’s home state of Delaware spent $40 million of COVID funding to build libraries; New Jersey spent $15 million on a sports complex; Syracuse, N.Y. planted $2 million in new trees. The city of Philadelphia used $18 million to fund a free income pilot program. Michigan spent $400 million to upgrade hiking trails; while Palm Beach, Fla., used $17 million to construct a golf course.
The stimulus checks went to people in other countries and convicts, including the Boston Marathon bomber.
"For years, Democrats have shamelessly used our tax dollars to expand government." – Marco Rubio
Biden inherited an economy in recovery, so when he flooded the market with trillions in tax dollars, the dam broke, which caused the highest rate of inflation in decades. The latest CPI numbers show that inflation has decreased the average family's income by $175 a month since Biden took office.
Inflation has hit those on fixed incomes, especially senior citizens the most. Food, energy, housing, and medical costs have skyrocketed and those living on pensions and Social Security are hurting the most. For the last decade of record low interest rates, they've depleted their savings accounts.
Biden's deliberate decision to absorb as many illegal immigrants as possible, viewing them as future Democratic voters, has taxed our social support services, brought diseases into our country and is a threat to America's security. With 2 million illegal immigrants entering America a year, Biden hopes to change our demographics to prevent any Republican candidate from ever being elected president.
Under Biden and progressive leadership, there has been a dramatic increase in violent crimes in Democrat-controlled cities. In New York City, homicides are up 13% and shootings 64%. In Portland, homicides increased by 533% and shootings 126%. In Los Angeles, homicides are up 22% and shootings 51%. In Philadelphia, homicides up 37% and shootings 27%. In Atlanta, homicides are up 58% and shootings 40%. In high crime Chicago, homicides are up 5% and shootings up 18%.
The pandemic showed us how anemic our supply chain is. Yet Biden has not even thought about fixing it. Long after the pandemic, there are shortages on everything from vital medical supplies like saline flushes, blood drawing tubes, to computer chips, to countless grocery and non food items.
"We've known for a long time our supply chain is broken yet nobody wants to fix it." – Marco Rubio
Biden's proudest achievement, his massive tax and spending bill, erroneously labeled the Inflation Reduction Act, is a devil in disguise. The only ones benefiting from this bill are environmentalists and California's electric car industry. Independent economists predict it will have no significant impact on inflation and it will not help average Americans since most of them will never buy electric cars.
Under Biden's leadership, our foreign policy has changed dramatically for the worse. Biden lost all influence in Afghanistan without a shot being fired. The world watched Biden's haphazard exit from the country. It watched the rogue Taliban regime take control and reversed 20 years of U.S. and allied progress overnight. Biden showed America's weakness, and the world took notice.
Obama's Secretary of Defense Robert Gates once wrote, "Joe Biden was wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security decision over the past four decades." As we watch what many dubbed Biden’s "Saigon Moment," it is clear that he has no knowledge of foreign policy.
Patrick Rothfuss wrote, "Power and stupidity together are dangerous." Biden's presidency lost its way before he entered the White House. Joe Biden was the default choice to derail the "Sanders express" for Democrats. He had the Black and identity vote, but Democrats needed someone who could regain the support of white Americans who didn’t have college degrees and worked in blue-collar jobs who had voted for Trump. Biden fit the bill just as he'd done for Obama, gaffes and all.
Biden has been promoting the Washington beltway progressive express since he arrived at the oval office and he claims ownership of it. His willing Congress has voted in lockstep with him and his agenda. If we don't elect the right people during the midterms, by the end of Biden's term it will be difficult to correct the damage done to our republic by another two years of progressive politics.
America is the only nation founded upon an "idea." It was the first and only country created by a group of enlightenment thinkers. That is why America has the longest lasting constitution in world history. It has lasted and endured for 245 years because Americans have always had the integrity to recognize and correct our mistakes. We are a republic, a nation of laws with a constitution. It's time we protect it before we lose it.
"The greatness of America lies not in being more enlightened than any other nation, but rather in her ability to repair her faults." – Alexis de Tocqueville