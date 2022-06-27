More evidence has been uncovered that shows Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats had ample evidence of a potential for violence on January 6, 2021 – yet they did nothing to prevent it, preferring instead to exploit it as a pretext to suppress their political opponents.
According to Just The News, emails written by Capitol Hill Police two weeks before the Jan. 6 protests reveal CHP knew of possible violence at the Capitol that day. But this is just the latest revelation that paints a deeply troubling picture of what the Democrats knew and when.
Barely a month after the incident itself, the New York Times reported that the “FBI was aware of violent online posts before the rally, with the bureau’s field office in Norfolk, Virginia, issuing a report that flagged one anonymous thread that warned of a looming war at the Capitol.” And that report came barely a week after CHP Chief Yogananda Pittman admitted that “we knew that there was a strong potential for violence and that Congress was the target.”
This all begs the question: Was Nancy Pelosi offered and refused 10,000 troops to protect the Capitol by President Donald Trump? And why did CHP officers stand aside as protesters flooded the Capitol building – and in some cases removed barricades to let them in?
Especially in light of the sham Jan. 6 hearings occurring currently, it’s hard to argue that Pelosi and the Democrats weren’t willing to allow violence to occur on that day, and eagerly exploited the situation to pin that violence on President Trump and the millions of law-abiding patriots who support him. The Democrats used the violence as an excuse to persecute their political opponents.
President Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and the Democratic Party are desperately doing everything in their power to paint law-abiding conservatives and patriots as a significant domestic terrorist threat. But Pelosi’s sham Jan. 6 hearings are just one facet of this nefarious effort. And sadly, this charade in which no witness can be cross-examined and Republicans (other than Pelosi’s hand-picked Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger) have been completely shut out from asking questions or bringing witnesses.
Over the past five years, we’ve seen the Democrats and their apparatchiks in the mainstream media describe basic, foundational conservative positions as “far-right” and “extremist.” We’re now seeing them pushing for red-flag gun laws, which are far more likely to be used to target law-abiding gun owners with political views Democrats don’t like than to keep guns out of the hands of mentally ill high school students who wish to murder their peers.
There is indeed a specter haunting our country that threatens to destroy American normalcy and tear the very fabric of our Republic’s democratic way of life.
But that threat is not coming from President Trump, Republicans, conservatives, or the imaginary “right-wing extremist” monsters that seem to lurk under Nancy Pelosi’s bed. The threat is coming from the Democratic Party, which is seeking to completely subvert American law and order and use it as a tool to suppress their political opponents.
Pelosi’s apparent refusal to act on knowledge that was widely available to her in the days leading to Jan. 6, 2021, and her subsequent decision to stage what is effectively a series of show trials trying to blame President Trump for what occurred that day, proves this.