Lucas, Texas, is considering building its own broadband network, but based on many factors of the project, the city seems bound to experience the same financial issues seen by numerous other municipalities who constructed their own high-speed internet.
The Lucas City Council plans to ask the city’s voters to consider on the November ballot Prop B, which would authorize the city to issue nearly $20 million in general obligation bonds to fund the construction of the network. City Council member Debbie Fisher, a detractor of the project, points out on LucasBroadband.com, a website created to inform citizens about the vote, that the ballot measure would nearly double the debt for the city of about 8,000 residents, which could impact Lucas’ ability to borrow money for future needs without implementing a tax increase.
Lucas is hardly a broadband desert. Both Spectrum and AT&T offer gig (or nearly gig) speeds and almost cover the entire city and Allen, which shares the same 75002 zip code. Rise Broadband offers fixed wireless services to 100 percent of residents, according to BroadbandNow.com.
City leaders began moving forward on the project following an October 2018 survey that received responses from only 5 percent of Lucas residents. Most of those surveyed said they then purchased internet speeds of less than 20 Megabits per second. Importantly, although the survey never asked if residents would pay more for higher speeds, the feasibility study conducted by Denver-based Magellan Advisors depends largely on residents doing exactly that. The city system would have to capture 55 percent of the nearly 2,500 residences in Lucas at a rate of $115 per month over 20 years just to break even.
Detractors note that the $115 rate isn’t competitive with local providers who offer gigabit speeds at prices between $50 and $75 per month. Since residents can already get broadband-quality speeds suitable for the needs of their households from Spectrum, AT&T and other incumbent providers at much lower rates, it’s unclear why residents would pay three figures per month for gigabit internet.
In fact, Magellan’s own examination of the market shows that although Suddenlink offers gigabit service at $59.95 for life for customers in Lucas, few pay for the service. It’s unrealistic to expect residents to pay nearly double that rate for a city broadband service when they aren’t now taking advantage of an affordable price for high-speed internet.
On top of that, the Taxpayers Protection Alliance’s study “GON with the Wind: The Failed Promise of Government Owned Networks Across the Country” found that municipal broadband projects rarely get the take rates promised by advisors like Magellan after incumbent providers ramp up marketing due to the increased competition. That study, released in May, noted that the weighted average take rate for communities with populations less than 10,000 is just 35.8 percent – and these are communities with government internet projects charging much less than the proposal in Lucas.
Based on existing service in Lucas and the financial estimates, there appears to be no logical reason to build a taxpayer-financed broadband system in the community. Hopefully, residents will examine the evidence and vote no on Prop B.