"Liberals seem to assume that, if you don't believe in their particular political solutions, then you don't really care about the people that they claim that they want to help." – Thomas Sowell
The liberal media have been bubbling over with joy for the last six months to see progressives in charge of the federal government. They are enamored with President Joe Biden's controversial "all progressive" docket and highly questionable decisions. They are still drooling over last year's elections that saw an unprecedented turnout of progressives due to the constitutionally questionable mail-in balloting.
As Biden's poll numbers tank, the media is re-skewing data to hide his failures. They are trying to rescue the left's pipe dreams of packing the court, ending the filibuster, all mail-in voting, outlawing right-to-work states, banning voter IDs, teaching CRT in our schools and the defunding of police.
With midterms nearing, liberal media is smugly reporting that Biden is earning rave reviews. Last week, NBC News reported "Polls show Biden is reaping solid approval with popular policies."
"It is easy for the liberal media to stir up the irrational hatreds of millions of people." – Robert Ringer
Gallup’s latest "Satisfaction" survey shows only 32% of the nation is satisfied with Biden's policies, while 67% are not. On this same date during Trump’s tenure, his numbers were the same and the media was calling him a failure. When Trump hit 45% approval, they were as silent a church mice.
NBC loves Quinnipiac because its latest poll shows 48% of voters approve of Biden's policies and 42% disapprove. But they don't report that only 34% strongly approve of Biden's job performance and 36% strongly disapprove. Among Independents, a paltry 27% approve, while 38% disapprove.
NBC did not mention that Quinnipiac reported the majority of voters question Biden's abilty to lead, Instead, they cite a Marist poll showing 52% of voters think Biden is leading us in the right direction and 41% do not. They leave out that only 26% strongly approve and 31% strongly disapprove of Biden.
"It is what is not mentioned by the liberal media that proves facts are optional." – Sebastian Gorka
The media report that people are excited about Biden’s $2.3 trillion job scheme, but don't mention that people only like programs that they don't have to pay for. Media report that Biden's spending will be paid for with increased corporate taxes, but fail to mention these taxes will be paid by voters. A recent CNBC poll revealed only a third of voters from both parties support Biden's spending spree.
In John 8:32 we learned that, "The truth shall set you free." It is more critical than ever that voters choose their news sources wisely. TV network news, social media and the local fish-wraps, only repeat stories from liberal news feeds like AP, then spin them to satisfy local politicians.
In a recent nonpartisan poll by Global Research Inc. on what issues voters rate as being "extremely important" to them for the next election, the results differ sharply than those reported by the liberal media. They were either in opposition to the leftist wish list and Biden's priorities, or were not on them at all! Yet this was never reported by local news sources or even posted on "unsocial" media.
The major concerns for respondents were national security, the economy, inflation, employment and education. They also expressed concerns for protecting free speech and gun rights, cutting spending, high gas prices, retail shortages, the labor market and controlling runaway federalism.
A new poll from nonprofit Civitas shows that the majority of voters disapprove of Biden's far left policies and progressive federalism. Only 46% approve of Biden, and 48% disapprove. Biden's approval was highest with Democrats, but fell sharply with Republicans and most all Independents.
The issue in the national polls that is being most under-reported by the liberal media is the voters concerns over local education. The majority of voters do not want the federal government to force feed education policy on the states. They are demanding state legislatures protect local education.
"The federal government does not have a clue what is best for local education." – Donald Trump
Parents rejected Common Core when it was federally forced upon them, and now they are rejecting the federal government's attempt to redefine American history through race. This infuriates people that want their children to learn that the creation of America is based on enlightenment principles of self-governing, which are affirmed in the Declaration of Independence and again in the Constitution.
Cirvitas found 55% of voters believed education was on the wrong track, and only 26% were happy with it. Education disapproval was strongest among those with children at 69%. And 65% believed politics is ruining classrooms. A total of 73% of respondents want state control of their education.
In past general elections, education has not been a top issue. It's been eclipsed by health care, the economy, defense, Social Security, and employment. That abruptly changed when Barack Obama forced states to adopt Common Core. Now with the teaching of CRT, it is a "huge" political issue.
Last week, Virginia, a blue state, elected Republican Glenn Youngkin governor. Youngkin campaigned to stop teaching CRT in schools. They also elected the state's first woman and Black Republican lieutenant governor, Winsome Sears, who campaigned against teaching CRT. She is also pro-life and pro right-to-work.
"I didn't run to make history. I ran to improve Virginia for everyone." – Winsome Sears
Eight states have banned teaching CRT and lawmakers in Michigan, North and South Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota, Arizona, Kentucky, Utah and New Hampshire are debating bans on critical race theory. Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Wisconsin and West Virginia have legislation in the making to prohibit the teaching of any type of "divisive concepts."
In 55 AD, Pliny the Elder said, "Your troubles will not go away by hiding from them." Liberal media are betraying readers by hiding the enormous problems in this nation. By trying to keep Biden afloat when the far left's ship is sinking, they have broken their oath as watchdogs of government. This dereliction of duty is harmful and dangerous in maintaining the integrity of republican government.
States across the nation are rebelling against Biden's federalism. Currently Biden's approval rating has slipped to 50%. While his numbers fall, the liberal media doubled down on their praise for him and his failed policies, just as they did with Barack Obama. By censoring criticism of Biden and the left, they are empowering the left against America's fundamental principles of our founding. This is bad for voters and worse for America.
"Media fraud is not reporting facts in news. The issue is not what journalists or news organizations' editorial views are. The issue is the transformation of news reporting into ideological spin, along with self-serving taboos and outright fraud." – Thomas Sowell