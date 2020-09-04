I want to applaud every employee of Dupage County’s circuit court who each played a part to adjust to virtual hearings and kept our judicial process running.
COVID-19 hit Illinois’ families and industries hard, and we learned to adjust and keep things moving during this time. Earlier this year the world stopped, and even our courts needed to adapt to the pandemic. We quickly realized we could not restrict cases from being filed or delay hearings. We always need to look forward in our legal system.
As a DuPage County Circuit Judge and longtime resident, I find it crucial that our judicial system have committed and highly qualified judges presiding in our courtrooms. Even though our societal norms have changed, our judges should remain at a high standard.
As COVID-19 has caused chaos, fair and capable judges are needed to make sure our courts run efficiently, and cases are heard.
This November, I encourage DuPage county residents to research and consider strong judicial candidates.