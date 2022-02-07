Andy Puzder is the former CEO of CKE Restaurants, chairman of the board of 2ndVote Advisers, a senior fellow at Pepperdine University’s School of Public Policy, and visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation.

Stephen R. Soukup is the senior commentator, vice president, and publisher of The Political Forum, an economics research provider that delivers research and consulting services to the institutional investment community, with an emphasis on economic, social, political, and geopolitical events. He is the author of “The Dictatorship of Woke Capital.”