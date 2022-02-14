Seattle bagel king Dennis Ballen knows his way around a kitchen. Navigating zoning laws and permitting systems is harder, which he discovered in 2001 when he opened his first Blazing Bagels shop in Redmond.
Trouble started almost immediately. Ballen asked an employee to wear a sandwich-board sign on a public sidewalk to advertise the new business, but code enforcers shut down the activity. Ballen spent the next several years fighting back, until the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed his right to tell people about his tasty products.
Ballen savored the legal victory, but he still faces significant hassle each time he opens a location in his growing chain. The startup process in Seattle is anything but simple. Entrepreneurs must fill out multiple forms, pay multiple fees and make multiple trips to government offices – where confusing rules can leave applicants guessing.
“You can’t go on a Tuesday, and you can’t go on Thursday, and you have to go before 9 o’clock on the opposite days,” Ballen says. “You can’t stand in line. You must have an appointment. It changes all the time.”
Other Seattle entrepreneurs face similar hurdles. “Barriers to Business,” a new report from the Institute for Justice, shows a complex, expensive and slow application process for aspiring business owners. The study, published Feb. 8, 2022, analyzes city codes and startup requirements for five common business types in 20 U.S. cities, including Seattle.
The flow charts, if you tried to draw them, would look like tangled messes. Opening a hypothetical restaurant, for example, is a 63-step process in Seattle. Those who attempt the feat must fill out 16 forms, complete at least nine in-person activities, interact with seven different city and state agencies, and pay 12 fees totaling $7,466. That’s a lot of dough.
Opening a Seattle barbershop is only slightly less daunting. The process involves 49 steps, 14 forms, six in-person activities, seven agencies and 13 fees totaling $4,675. The report also examines the startup process for bookstores, food trucks and home-based tutoring services. The conclusion: Nothing is easy in Seattle.
Ballen recalls one time when he had to change a circuit box at one of his Blazing Bagels locations. “It took four people from the city of Seattle to come out to not only inspect, but to stand around and watch, to look at it, to supervise,” he says.
Aspiring business owners face similar hurdles nationwide. The report likens the process to death by a thousand cuts. No single step is insurmountable in isolation, but the cumulative effect can be overwhelming.
People who invest their life savings in an enterprise want it to be legitimate. But they struggle to know what the procedures are – and in what order to complete them – because many cities do a poor job communicating requirements.
Seattle has taken some steps to remove the mystery. Government websites are generally helpful for entrepreneurs, but gaps remain. The city uses one portal for business licenses and taxes, and another portal for building permits and business-specific licenses. Restaurant and food truck owners also must deal with a joint city-county health department, which runs a separate website.
What entrepreneurs need is a one-stop shop with a single login. They also need lower fees and fewer steps to follow. Everyone would win with cheaper, faster and more transparent rules for people like Ballen.
The reasons are clear. He not only makes bagels, but he creates jobs, pays taxes and grows the economy. As much as possible, Seattle should step out of the kitchen and let him work.