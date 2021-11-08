Can taxes kill? Some public health experts say they could if Congress’ proposal to tax e-cigarettes as part of the Build Back Better Act is implemented.
Dramatically hiking taxes on safer alternatives to cigarettes would discourage smokers from switching. And some former smokers who already switched would likely revert to cigarettes. Democrats’ proposal to implement a vapor tax is a fundamentally backwards public health policy that will lead to more death and disease in Texas and across the nation.
Over the past decade, e-cigarettes have helped tens of millions of smokers to quit smoking. The popularity of these less harmful alternatives have no doubt contributed to the nearly 20% decline in Texas’ smoking rate in the last 10 years. Indeed, several studies have found e-cigarettes are a more effective quit aid than conventional nicotine replacement therapies.
Why is vaping safer? Smoke from a conventional cigarette contains thousands of chemicals, many of which are highly toxic. Inhaling this smoke over many years can cause all manner of ailments, from emphysema to heart disease to cancer. By contrast, heating the liquid in an e-cigarette releases, at most, a few dozen chemicals and research finds the majority of the vapor produced is likely harmless.
Because of the public health benefits e-cigarettes pose, other nations have used public policy to encourage smokers to switch to vaping. For example, the UK government actively encourages smokers to switch to e-cigarettes, including by taxing them at a much lower rate than cigarettes. There are even plans to allow doctors to prescribe medically licensed e-cigarettes, effectively making them free for many people.
Unfortunately, the U.S. federal and state governments have generally refused to consider this public health strategy. In practice, the FDA, the Surgeon General, and many government-funded researchers have mostly done the opposite. This summer the Texas Legislature and Governor Greg Abbott passed a law that placed significant regulations on e-cigarette shops in the state, signaling they have no interest in encouraging Texans to switch to safer alternatives.
The current language of the Build Back Better Act goes one step further, expressly penalizing people who choose vaping products. Cigarettes are currently subject to a federal tax of about $1 per pack of 20. The proposal before Congress would tax vaping e-liquids at a rate of $50.33 per 1,810 milliliters of nicotine or about $1.10 per pack-equivalent for pods and disposables. That’s a 25% increase on current prices before tax.
About 15% of adult Texans currently smoke. But of those living on less than $25,000, the proportion is closer to one fourth. This new tax would thus be particularly harmful to those on lower incomes in the state, as it would make the switch to vaping less affordable. This is the exact opposite of what an effective harm reduction strategy would do.
The policy is actually harm promoting. Vapers appear to be more price sensitive than smokers and this tax increase would lead many to switch back to smoking. Economist Michael Pesko, one of the world’s leading experts on the taxation of e-cigarettes, estimates that nationally there would be 2.7 million more adult smokers, 530,000 more teen smokers, and 29,000 more pregnant smokers if the proposal is implemented. Moreover, he notes that for every pack-equivalent e-cigarette pod eliminated, 5.5 additional packs of cigarettes will be smoked.
If Congress really wants to build back better, it should be adopting strategies that improve public health. This new tax does the opposite and would be a disaster for Texas.