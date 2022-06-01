May 30th was World Vape Day. The day urges the globe to recognize the life-saving technology that has helped millions of people quit smoking combustible cigarettes. Yet, many in the tobacco control movement refuse to acknowledge the role of tobacco harm reduction and the public health benefits that vape shop owners have made in helping people who smoke quit.
The percentage of the world’s population that smokes combustible cigarettes has decreased. Despite the efforts by tobacco control groups, including the World Health Organization, to push education, cessation programs, higher taxes, and product bans, the number of deaths per year continues to rise. It doesn’t appear that a decrease in smoking and increase in the number of deaths could be occurring simultaneously. The simple explanation is that the world’s population continues to increase, so while the percentage who smoke goes down, the number of deaths goes up.
Society has a secret tool in its toolbox to help people stop smoking. It’s sold in their local vape shops. Unfortunately, there’s been a lot of pushback against this new technology and it’s slowing the ability to help more people stop smoking. Contrary to the idea that e-cigarettes are a new tool by Big Tobacco, vape shops are frequently owned by people who have been using these products to quit smoking and want to do the same for others.
Anne Switala, owner of a Michigan vape shop, is a great example. Switala notes that vaping “got [her] off cigarettes so easily [she] knew it would work for so many others!” After being out of work for four years, Switala started a vape shop where her customers “were regularly thanking [the shop] for finally getting them off cigarettes.”
Consumers often take up vaping to substitute for when they can’t smoke. Many are surprised when they discover they accidentally quit smoking. Vape shop owners have witnessed this many times, some of whom share that experience.
Vape shop co-owner Jourdan Wheeler “opened a vape shop on accident” after quitting combustible cigarettes by using vapor products, “eventually all [his] friends and family quit smoking with vapor products.”
Some vape shop owners know firsthand that smoking can cause health problems and even death. They are motivated to turn their tragedy into triumph for others. Jacqueline shared her painful experience of opening a vape shop after her “husband died from lung cancer from cigarettes [and that she doesn’t] want anyone else to lose their husband or daddy because he’s addicted to cigarettes.”
The benefits of vape shops to consumers is tremendous. Consumers desire a retail space with knowledgeable staff who can help them navigate the wide selection of products they need to quit smoking, offer support on their quit smoking journey, and/or prevent them from returning to smoking. Vape shops also help to provide them with a sense of community.
Through their own quit smoking journeys, vape shop owners have discovered the missing link needed to help more people stop smoking. They’ve discovered tobacco control doesn’t need to coerce people. As owners and staff share common experiences, they treat people with kindness and respect and provide the products people need to launch their quit smoking journey.
The public knows smoking is harmful. Current educational campaigns aren’t helping them to stop smoking. Taxes, bans, and stigmatization have had very limited results in reaching the core of those who find it hardest to quit. Vape shop owner, Marc Slis, is passionate in his quest to help people stop smoking. He thinks owners like him have an important role to play in ending the smoking pandemic.
As Slis notes, vapers and vape shops “created something Tobacco Control can never duplicate. A place solely focused on cessation, yet so enjoyable that people come just to hang out, be smoke-free, even bringing their friends to quit. Hurting people until they quit is barbaric, cruel, ineffective and totally unnecessary.”
While World Vape Day has passed, every day is an opportunity to help someone quit smoking. If you know someone who has tried to quit smoking and didn’t find success, take them to their local vape shop. Help them find caring staff who wants to see them win their battle against smoking. Help them save their own life.