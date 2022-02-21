"Love is stronger than hate. I believe the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood will become a reality and that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word.” – Martin Luther King
The slogan, "black lives matter" was popularized in the U.S. after the shooting of Trayvon Martin in 2012. It started as a movement to highlight alleged racist actions experienced by Blacks. Claiming to be a decentralized movement, there are numerous official national Black Lives Matter chapters. These co-exist under loose central leadership by the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.
BLM developed through social media postings. Founders advocated that people protest incidents that Black activists and identity politicians felt were racially motivated. Black Lives Matter made national headlines during the George Floyd protests in 2020. A total of 26 million people took to the streets and participated in the most costly and violent protests ever witnessed by Americans.
In an interview with the New Yorker, Opal Tometi, a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, claimed: "The movement attracted millennials and other groups who believe that the government has failed to react to the economic and social issues their generation faces today."
BLM used online resources such as Facebook, Twitter and Netflix to lure corporations and wealthy woke donors to donate large sums of money to finance their protests in the name of "racial political consciousness." Apple, Google, Microsoft and Dropbox immediately sent thousands in donations.
In a White House news conference, then-President Barack Obama praised BLM. He said this is an intelligent plan for race relations.
"Groups like this have a real chance to end racism in America." – Barack Obama
But as quickly as BLM became a rallying cry to end alleged American racism, it fell from grace. A national poll by Civiqs, a nonpartisan survey firm, found 44% of the participants support "some" of the BLM tactics, while 43% oppose them. BLM support dropped 12% after the George Floyd riots.
What began as a national protest against alleged racial incidents soon became an opportunity for progressive political gain. Once the movement was exploited by identity politicians, activists and violent radical groups like Antifa, it orphaned its purpose and succumbed to incestual corruption.
Black Lives Matter Global Network, the umbrella group for BLM, raised over $90 million in 2020. Now it ranks as one of the biggest charity scandals in modern history. Founding member Patrisse Cullors recently resigned when it was discovered BLM funds had been misappropriated.
Cullors, a self-admitted socialist who claims allegiance to Karl Marx, strangely became the owner of over $3 million in personal real estate holdings. Two of those purchases came after the George Floyd protests when her group benefited from a generous amount of money from national donors.
"I resigned to protect the organization from bad publicity but I did nothing wrong." – Patrisse Cullors
The foundation said it ended 2020 with a balance of about $60 million, after operating expenses and grants to Black counterparts. But it can't account for $10 million, which they simply list as "other expenses?" The New York Post last month reported Cullors recently bought a $1.4 million luxury home in Malibu, Calif., and owns three other homes; including a $415,000 three-acre estate in Georgia. The district in Malibu where the former BLMGNF CEO will reside is 88% white with a miniscule 1.8% Black population.
Black sportswriter Jason Whitlock wrote, "I find it hypocritical how Cullors chose to live in a largely white neighborhood." He said: Cullors and other BLM founders are "making millions off the backs of dead Black men they don't care about, and wouldn't spit on if they were alive and on fire today."
The BBC recently revealed that BLMGNF transferred millions of dollars to a Canadian charity run by Cullors' spouse, Janaya Khan, who used it to aquire a $6 million mansion from Canada's Communist Party.
"Socialism is redistributing wealth to the underclasses to benefit the upper-class." – George Taylor
The founder of the BLM chapter in Memphis, Pamela Moses, was sentenced to prison for six years for illegally registering to vote. Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said, "Moses knew better since she'd been convicted of two felonies in 2015 and lost her right to vote."
The IRS pulled BLM's tax exempt status along with the states of New Mexico, Ohio, Washington, Maine, Maryland, Virginia, Indiana, North Carolina, Connecticut, California, New Jersey and more.
BLM is not only losing support from "guilt-ridden" whites because of corruption, but they've lost much of their backing from these groups since too many "peaceful protests" become violent riots.
To us Boomers who worked in the Civil Rights Movement during the 1960s, BLM is an insult to the legacy of our work and how we did it. We were nonviolent activists who believed that peace, love, prayer and patriotism changed laws through racial unity. Acts of violence were committed against us and we refused to fight violence with more violence. But BLM has rejected our proven success.
Remember, Dr. King told us: "Violence breeds violence." While BLM started under the banner of admirable intent, a recent study by the National Academy of Sciences shows that when violence is associated with reform, it hinders obtaining the reforms that it seeks. It doesn't matter who starts the violence. When people begin to associate reform with violence, it silences the voices of reformers.
“I have decided to stick to love because hate is too great a burden to bear.” – Martin Luther King Jr.
At protests today, it is difficult to distinguish legitimate activists from the mob gangs who burn and loot. The demonstrations are peppered with hate speech, profanity and violence. Even if the BLM activists aren’t participating in the insulting language and violence, they aren’t condemning it either.
In the 1960s, activists confronted mobs and police with dignity and kneeled in prayer at protests to separate the good guys from the bad guys. And many leaders were ministers, as well. And above all, nobody requested anyone to donate money to the Civil Rights Movement. They only asked for their time, energy and devotion to a cause that would help secure equal rights for every American.
The success of the Civil Right Movement can only be duplicated with current leaders that emulate the peacemakers of the 1960s such as Dr. Martin Luther King. He believed that all lives mattered equally, and everyone had the God-given human right to equal civil rights. He had a "dream" that everyone, regardless of race, creed, color, gender, religion or age was entitled to the same rights and opportunities.
"An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity." – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.