"Hell's a-broken loose in Georgia and the Devil's dealing the cards. And if you win, you get this shiny fiddle made of gold. But if you lose – aha, ha, the devil gets your soul." – Charlie Daniels
A hundred and fifty years ago, Mississippi's Hiram Revels, a Black Republican, entered the Senate to take his oath of office. He became the first Black American to serve in the U.S. Congress. A total of 23 Southern Black Republicans followed Revels to Congress during the "Black Enlightenment."
Republican Blanche Bruce of Mississippi was the second Black senator in Congress. He fought voter discrimination by segregationist Democrats beginning in 1875. After WWII, decorated Black Republican officer Edward Brooke from Massachusetts served in the U.S. Senate for two terms.
In 2013, voters sent South Carolina's Black Republican Sen. Tim Scott to grace the halls of the U.S. Senate. He is the first Black U.S. Senator from the South since the 1880s. He is a lifelong member of the GOP.
"I marvel at my family's journey and how we went from cotton to Congress." – Tim Scott
In 232 years, there have been 11 Black senators in Congress and over a third of them have been Republicans. Although Republicans broke the color barrier in the U.S. Senate after the Civil War, today Black Republicans even considering a run for Congress are scorned by Democrats.
One would think Hershel Walker is an ideal Senate candidate since he has been a pillar of strength in his community and state for decades. As an award-winning college and NFL standout, he owns a promotions company that employs over 800 people. He is also president of the largest minority-owned poultry business in the U.S. But to Democrats and liberal media, that's not good enough.
When former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL star Walker announced he had entered the U.S. Republican Senate race in Georgia, he became an "anti-woke" target for liberal media and the left. "All hell broke lose" and it became "all about race" since Donald Trump had endorsed him!
"I was bullied as a child. I will not let the media or the Democrats bully me now." – Hershel Walker
The next day, Michael Arceneaux of The Week wrote, "It appears there is some political benefits to being "one of the few Black people Donald Trump likes." He called Walker "Trump's willing pawn."
He said Walker is only running since white Republicans will vote for him over any Black Democrat.
The Nation's Elie Mystal, who claims the U.S. Constitution is "trash," headlined his column, "The Herschel Walker Senate Campaign Is an Insult to Black People." He described Walker as, "An animated caricature of a Black person drawn by white conservatives." Walker, a Christian, asked Mystal "if he'd sit down and break bread with him and discuss his issues," but he didn't respond.
Georgia Democrats then filed a complaint accusing Walker of improperly benefiting from Facebook ads placed by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. They allege that Walker's campaign didn't report "$3,000 Greene spent on these ads?" Walker said Green mentioned them, but he didn't know she ran them. Walker retorted, "This is a desperate, false, untrue attack by Democrats to discredit me."
Liberal media and Democrats are working overtime to tie Walker to Republicans who are a threat to progressives. Their brigade of Black reporters has Walker dodging liberal cannon balls daily. Yet Walker's message is one of a promise to work for the good of all Georgians, both Black and white.
Like all ex-jocks, Walker has past issues he'd like to put behind him, but liberal media won't let him. They've exploited Walker's past mental history. In 2008, he was diagnosed with multiple personality disorder. Walker never hid this. In fact, he wrote a book about it to teach others how to deal with it.
Walker credits his renewed faith in the Lord for turning his life around. He is a tireless advocate for those with mental illness. His goal is to expand mental health resources for Americans if elected.
"The key to recovery is realizing your faults and taking responsibility for them." – Hershel Walker
Walker is a model citizen and successful businessman. He dedicates hours of his time working with charitable and youth organizations. He shares his experiences and offers to help others with their problems. He encourages them to get an education so they will become responsible citizens.
Since the Civil War, Democrats have abhorred Black Republicans. In 1866, they refused to seat Hiram Revels in the Senate. In 1964, when Lyndon B. Johnson took ownership of the Civil Rights Act, "Democrats took ownership of Blacks." They forbid them to vote Republican, especially "Black Republicans!"
The Left is using their tried and true method to discredit this Black Republican candidate just as they did with Clarence Thomas. They are calling every Black writer and activist into action to join their army of Black Republican haters, flooding newsrooms with non-stop slander against Walker.
Walker has always been a Republican. And his son, Christian, is an outspoken Republican activist.
The first professional football team Walker played for was owned by Donald Trump. Walker worked Trump's two presidential campaigns. Now Donald Trump is helping his friend Hershel Walker with his.
"I've known Hershel for years. He's got what it takes to be a great senator." – Donald Trump.
Democrats find extreme fault with Walker's views on race. He has avoided involvement in radical race politics. He has publicly voiced his desire to address race issues peacefully with legislation, not riots or disruptive demonstrations. He refuses to blame Black social issues on white America.
Democrats despise Hershel Walker and tried to assassinate his character, and their goal is to ban him from society forever. The day he announced that he was running for office he became "leftist enemy number one." Now that he has won his primary, they'll double-down on their vicious attacks!
Thomas Sowell wrote that, "Liberals are the greatest threat to Black progress." Hershel Walker has been a success at everything he has done his entire life. From academia, to professional sports, to the business world and beyond, Walker has proven that anyone from any race or social status can catch his American Dream if he wants to. And if he fails, it's his fault, not because of someone else.
U.S. Sen. John Thune, (R-SD) endorsed Walker followed by Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Steve Daines (R-MT), Roger Marshall of Kansas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. Hershel Walker is a winner in business, academia, sports, his community and in life. Obviously, Democrats fear successful Blacks. "Someone once told me that Blacks who always only vote for Democrats are as ill informed as chickens that vote for Colonel Sanders." -J.C. Watts